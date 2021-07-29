The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico today issued the following statement:
The Oversight Board supports the legislative proposal in the United States Senate and House of Representative to extend the disclosure requirements of the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure to professionals employed by the Oversight Board, official committees or debtors in the proceedings under Title III of PROMESA.
Today, Arthur J. González, a member of the Oversight Board and a Senior Fellow at New York University School of Law, testified before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources regarding Senate Bill 375 and its companion measure, House of Representative Bill 1192, the Puerto Rico Recovery Accuracy in Disclosure Act of 2021. González drew from his experience with the interpretation and application of U.S. bankruptcy law, and large complex bankruptcy cases such as Enron, WorldCom, Chrysler, and Sunbeam, over which he presided.
“Extending the disclosure requirements of the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure to professional persons seeking compensation under PROMESA will help to avoid conflicts of interest and provide greater transparency through enhanced disclosure,” González said.
Nevertheless, the bill currently requires disclosures of each professional’s connections with all creditors. González testified that a technical application of term ‘creditor’ would render compliance with the statute practically impossible and extraordinarily costly, given that over 165,000 creditors filed proofs of claim under Title III.
“The burden of complying with such a requirement would most likely make it impossible for smaller professional firms that do not have the staff to undertake such a massive cross-checking effort to participate in the PROMESA case,” Judge González said. “The impact would be most harshly felt by on-island firms.”
“Limiting the cross-checking to creditors above a certain amount would greatly reduce the burden and be consistent with established practice in the disclosure process in bankruptcy cases of the size and breadth of the Title III cases,” González said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.