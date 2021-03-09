The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) announced that it filed an amended Plan of Adjustment to restructure approximately $35 billion of debt and other claims against the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the Public Buildings Authority (PBA), and the Employee Retirement System (ERS); and more than $50 billion of pension liabilities.
The amended plan, filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, provides a path to exit bankruptcy as early as this calendar year and creates a foundation for Puerto Rico’s recovery and economic growth, according to the FOMB.
The amended plan substantially reduces Puerto Rico’s debt and debt service payments from the government’s contractual obligations and the previous Plan of Adjustment filed in February 2020.
The terms of the amended plan reflect the cumulative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing recession, and a series of natural disasters over the last several years on Puerto Rico and its economy.
“PROMESA gave Puerto Rico a unique opportunity: an orderly path to reduce its debt to sustainable levels,” said the Oversight Board Chairman David Skeel. “This opportunity did not exist for Puerto Rico or any state in the Union. The amended Plan of Adjustment we are proposing to the court for approval is built on this opportunity. It is a milestone for Puerto Rico’s recovery, stability, and prosperity. This plan substantially reduces the burden of debt payments on future generations, stabilizes and protects pensions that have been mismanaged for so long, and affirms the collective bargaining agreements of government workers. These elements are essential for Puerto Rico to emerge from bankruptcy once and for all and move on to a brighter future for its people,” he said in a statement.
The plan includes three support agreements: the agreement with GO and PBA bondholders reached last month, the agreement with the Official Committee of Retirees (COR) and the agreement with the Public Servants United of Puerto Rico (SPU)/American Federation of State, Country and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 95 to protect pensions for the long-term and secure collective bargaining agreements.
“The amended Plan of Adjustment is a contract between a diverse group of stakeholders – Puerto Rico, its retirees, a group of public employees, and certain bondholders – to help Puerto Rico manage its debt in a sustainable fashion, restore Sistema 2000 employee contributions, protect future pensions by funding a pension reserve trust, and balance its budget,” added the Oversight Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko. “This diverse group of stakeholders agrees that it is time to move on, to heal, to build, and to grow this economy. Bankruptcy has taken a huge toll on the people of Puerto Rico, and the amended plan allows Puerto Rico to turn the corner.”
The plan’s main elements involve the restructuring of the debt of the central government, PBA, and ERS; claims against the Commonwealth based on revenues historically and conditionally appropriated to certain instrumentalities; and general unsecured claims against the Commonwealth, PBA, and ERS.
The plan represents major concessions by bondholders and other parties, saving significant amounts in debt service that can help to protect pensions and critical government services.
Ø The plan reduces the outstanding Commonwealths debt and other claims by almost 80%, from $35 billion to $7.4 billion in new GO debt.
Ø The plan ensures sustainable and affordable annual debt service of less than 8% of fiscal year 2020 own-source revenues by reducing the maximum annual debt service from as much as $4.2 billion to $1.15 billion, making as much as $3 billion per year available for the services needed by the people of Puerto Rico.
Ø The plan reduces the Commonwealth’s total debt service payments (including COFINA senior bonds) by more than 60%, from $90.4 billion to $34.1 billion, saving Puerto Rico almost $60 billion in debt service payments.
The amended plan has substantial support from creditors. Holders of over $13 billion of bonds have now signed on to the GO and PBA Plan Support Agreement, representing more than 70% of aggregate GO and PBA claims.
