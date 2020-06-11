The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) approved a proposed General Fund budget for the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico’s fiscal year 2021 and submitted it to the Puerto Rico Legislature for consideration.
According to the FOMB, the $10 billion proposed General Fund budget for the Puerto Rico Government’s day-to-day operations reflects the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, delays most rightsizing by one year to allow the Government to focus on implementing the reforms necessary for Puerto Rico to recover, secures pensions, includes investments in health care and infrastructure to strengthen Puerto Rico, and introduces milestone budgeting to encourage real change in Puerto Rico. Payroll freezes for the Government and public entities remain largely in place.
General Fund expenditures are projected to increase from $9.6 billion in fiscal year 2020 (inclusive of the $500 million additional expenditures from the March 2020 Emergency Measure Support Package) to $10 billion in fiscal year 2021, mainly because of incremental investments in technology and public hospitals, and a reclassification of special revenue expenditures as General Fund expenditures.
The effect of the COVID-19 crisis is projected to reduce General Fund revenues by more than 12 percent, from $11.6 billion originally projected for fiscal year 2020 to $10.2 billion in fiscal year 2021. Fiscal year 2021 revenues are projected to decline by 5 percent even compared to projected post-COVID-19 revenues of $10.7 billion in fiscal year 2020.
The proposed budget includes $225 million in health care sector investments, including for improvement of public hospitals and public hospital information technology.
"This fiscal year 2021 budget represents incremental investments to support continuous delivery of critical services and economic recovery, while ensuring a balanced budget. This fiscal stimulus is intended to further minimize the damage to Puerto Rico’s economy resulting from the pandemic,” said FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jaresko in a statement.
