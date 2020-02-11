Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) Executive Director Natalie Jaresko showed a conciliatory tone when discussing the looming fights with La Fortaleza and the Puerto Rico Legislature on two debt deals: the Puerto Electric Power Authority’s (Prepa) restructuring support agreement (RSA) and the new agreement on General Obligation (GO) bonds.
“We want to work with the Legislature and La Fortaleza to support [the deals], that they understand the value of the various agreement being made,” she said during a press briefing on Monday.
Otherwise, the Oversight Board will continue to “look for alternatives” to push the deals through, she said.
When pressed by reporters about what those alternatives could be, Jaresko demurred and did not give details.
Both the Prepa RSA and the new deal on GO bonds need legislative approval for implementation. Both deals will be formally presented to U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain later this month. Swain is overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy cases in federal court.
The Prepa RSA is an $8.3 billion settlement on the public utility’s debt, which contemplates exchanging the current bonds for new securities, to be funded through a non-bypassable charge on all electricity customers’ bills. The non-bypassable charge, referred to as the “Transition Charge,” is opposed by many sectors of Puerto Rico’s civil society. Legislative leaders have already said they won’t pass legislation on the Prepa RSA.
In the case of the new GO deal, $35 billion in debt would be reduced to $11 billion. Gov. Wanda Vázquez has come out against the new deal, even though she supported the central government’s debt deal on Sept. 2019. That deal included an 8.5 percent pension cut on government retirees who receive pensions of at least $1,200 a month.
Jaresko said the new deal does not change those parameters.
