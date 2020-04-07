The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has approved the request by the Government of Puerto Rico for a cash advance of up to $400 million to expedite the distribution of the transfers by using Commonwealth funds until the federal funds arrive.
“This approval should not be seen as precedential, but indeed exceptional. The Oversight Board expects that this advance of Commonwealth funds will be reimbursable in its entirety with federal monies,” the FOMB said in a statement. “The Oversight Board understands that Hacienda will not release any Recovery Rebate payments to residents until after the required distribution plan is approved by the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, minimizing any risk these funds would not be eligible for reimbursement.”
The Federal Government’s $2 trillion CARES Act provides for millions of Americans, including those who live in Puerto Rico, to receive cash transfers in the form of Recovery Rebates to help them manage and respond to these challenging times.
The federal aid package includes a one-time payment of $1,200 for each adult U.S. citizen nationwide with a Social Security number, with an individual income of $75,000 a year or less.
“The endorsement of the FOMB places us in a better position because as soon as the Federal Treasury approves the guidelines, we can start sending the aid without further delay,” said Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea. “Talks with the [U.S.] Treasury and the IRS are well advanced, and while the guidelines are being defined, we are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the process is streamlined, coordinated and integrated.”
