The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) announced it has filed its fifth amended Commonwealth Plan of Adjustment that reflects an agreement with the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (UCC) and a proposal for an agreement with the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), the Asociación de Maestros de Puerto Rico (AMPR), and the Asociación de Maestros de Puerto Rico - Local Sindical (AMPR-LS).
“Throughout the process of negotiating the terms of Puerto Rico’s exit from bankruptcy, the Oversight Board focused on consensual agreements with diverse stakeholders who all share one interest: Moving on from this long and painful bankruptcy,” said the Oversight Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko. “The agreements included in the fifth amended Plan of Adjustment reflect this principle and will bring Puerto Rico closer to a new era of stability and economic growth.”
The plan support agreement reached between the Oversight Board and the UCC will result in $575 million in cash payments to be made from 2021 to 2025, from which unsecured creditors will receive a pro rata recovery.
The agreement provides an estimated recovery of approximately 20% for unsecured creditors’ claims and creates a mechanism for creditors below a certain claim threshold to receive a full recovery. The agreement reflects an increase of that threshold compared to previous Plans of Adjustment: Pursuant to the agreement, individual claims lower than $20,000 ($10,000 previously), or if multiple claims are filed by the same claimant, below $40,000 ($20,000 previously) in the aggregate, will receive payment in full as part of the ‘convenience class.’ Claimants holding claims above these $20,000 and $40,000 thresholds also have the option to ‘opt in’ to the convenience class and receive a recovery up to the thresholds, to the extent doing so may result in a greater recovery.
In many instances, claimants opting into the convenience class will receive nearly full recoveries on their claims.
Unsecured creditors hold many different types of claims, including claims held by vendors or suppliers who were not paid, or claims filed by parties engaged in litigation against the government.
These types of claims may be transferred into an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) process, where they may negotiate and settle their claims.
Further, the Plan of Adjustment provides that certain claims will be paid in full once the claim is validated under procedures in place at the Commonwealth or its agencies, including routine claims for unpaid pensions, back pay, or missing income tax refunds. Those claims will be resolved through a more efficient administrative claims reconciliation process (ACR) rather than through the Plan of Adjustment or the U.S. District Court overseeing the Commonwealth’s Title III case. The Title III court monitors claims that have been transferred into ACR and retains jurisdiction over these claims if issues arise in reconciling ACR claims. Claimants have the opportunity to appeal the outcome of the ACR process.
The fifth amended plan also includes a proposal for an agreement with the teachers’ unions, contingent upon ratification by a majority of all active teachers.
Among other benefits, the proposed agreement makes teachers eligible for Social Security, provides a one-time recognition payment of $3,000 for all teachers, increases the government contributions to the teachers’ medical plan, and allows teachers to accrue additional retirement benefits before accrual of further defined benefits is frozen as compared to the terms for the pension freeze under prior and current versions of the Plan of Adjustment.
Future retirement benefits would be based on contributions and earnings in new segregated defined contribution retirement accounts funded by employee contributions, in addition to teachers’ pension benefits accrued through the date on which future accruals are frozen.
This agreement is now subject to ratification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.