The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) announced today that it is willing to move forward with the confirmation process of the Plan of Adjustment to reduce the Puerto Rico Commonwealth’s debt by 80% and enable the island to leave bankruptcy behind.
The Oversight Board said it has carefully reviewed Act 53-2021 (former House Bill 1003) adopted by the Puerto Rico Legislature and signed by Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi on Oct. 26, 2021 and concluded that the changes the Legislature made to the amended legislation following the Oct. 25, 2021 hearing by the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico forms the basis for the issuance of new general obligation bonds that is part of the 7th Amended Plan of Adjustment.
Therefore, the Oversight Board is willing to move forward with the confirmation process without further mediation and with appropriate adjustments to the proposed confirmation order, the FOMB said in a statement.
"The Oversight Board is grateful for the hearing ordered by Judge Laura Taylor Swain and the resulting adjustments to the legislation that made Act 53 acceptable to the Oversight Board, and for the opportunity of mediation under the guidance of the team led by Judge Barbara J. Houser," the entity added.
“I am relieved and pleased that we are back on track and can move forward with the Plan of Adjustment to end Puerto Rico’s painful bankruptcy,” stated the FOMB’s Chairman David Skeel. “This plan reduces Puerto Rico’s debt to sustainable levels and its confirmation will provide a foundation for sustainable economic growth.”
