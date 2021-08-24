The members of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) met today with Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi, Senate President José Luis Dalmau, Speaker of the House Rafael Hernández Montañez, and other leaders of the Puerto Rico Legislature to discuss the proposed Plan of Adjustment.
The Plan was negotiated by the Commonwealth’s public service retirees, certain unions, bondholders, and unsecured creditors that would reduce the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico’s debt to sustainable levels and enable the Commonwealth to end its restructuring process under Title III of PROMESA, as per the FOMB.
The Plan of Adjustment lifts a weight off future generations by reducing $35 billion of existing claims by almost 80%, to $7.4 billion and reduces the Government’s debt service payments (including COFINA) to $1.15 billion per year, from an average annual debt service of $2.2 billion without the debt restructuring under PROMESA, said the FOMB in a statement.
The plan includes a series of agreements with the diverse groups of stakeholders who negotiated and support the plan because they agree Puerto Rico needs to move forward together.
The plan includes significant reductions in payments to bondholders and unsecured creditors, and much smaller reductions for retirees. Most retirees do not suffer any reductions, the FOMB reaffirmed, as fewer than 30% of retirees incur reductions of up to 8.5% of their retirement benefits. This reduction in retirement benefits has been the center of concerns and the Oversight Board understands these concerns and invited the Governor and the legislative leadership to discuss them directly and in more detail.
“The Oversight Board, the Governor, the Legislature, and indeed all Puerto Ricans share one goal: to close this painful chapter and allow Puerto Rico to recover and prosper,” Oversight Board Chairman David Skeel said. “The Oversight Board urges the Governor and the Legislative Leaders to help make this happen.”
“The proposed Plan of Adjustment is a milestone on Puerto Rico’s path towards a new era of growth,” Skeel said. “We, the Governor, and Legislature must all ensure that it is fiscally sustainable for Puerto Rico today and tomorrow, and that it continues to fulfill the requirements for confirmation by the court. Let us work together to pass the legislation that would implement this proposed Plan.”
