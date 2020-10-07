The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for Puerto Rico issued the following statement:
"The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico welcomes the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision yesterday denying the Government of Puerto Rico’s request for review of the opinion of the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit rejecting the Government’s attempt to expand its spending powers beyond those expenditures authorized by the Oversight Board.
The Supreme Court rejected the Government’s appeal, which sought the ability to spend unidentified funds that were left unused from previous, pre-PROMESA, budgetary cycles. This effort by the Puerto Rico Government violated the Board’s Certified Fiscal Plan and the requirements established by PROMESA.
The U.S. Appeals Court, based in Boston, had stated that the Puerto Rico Governor cannot carry out expenditures unless authorized through a Board-certified fiscal plan and budget. In addition, the U.S. Appeals Court ruled the Oversight Board can make mandatory in a fiscal plan its previous recommendations to the Government, even those the Governor had rejected. The Supreme Court’s denial of the Government’s request for review leaves these rulings intact as the prevailing law.
In addition to reaffirming the Board’s plenary powers in terms of the Commonwealth’s fiscal management, the Supreme Court’s latest ruling underlines the importance of ensuring fiscal discipline as mandated by PROMESA.
The objectives of PROMESA have been clear since the Board’s inception: to return Puerto Rico to sustained and sustainable fiscal and economic growth by restructuring the Island’s debt and restoring fiscal responsibility. The Board remains steadfast in this mission for the good of the people of Puerto Rico."
