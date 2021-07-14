The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) announced that it has entered into an Amended and Restated Plan Support Agreement (PSA) with holders of general obligation (GO) bonds issued by the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and bonds issued by the Public Building Authority (PBA).
The amended agreement allows for all applicable parties who join the agreement to receive the PSA Restriction Fee, which will be 1.321% of claims. To receive the fee, non-retail creditors will be required to tender their holdings into an exchange and receive a bond with an alternative CUSIP designating their joinder to the agreement.
GO or PBA bonds that are held by or insured by monoline insurers need not be tendered and exchanged. Retail holders owning less than $1 million in bonds may elect to be part of a separate retail class and receive an identical fee.
As was the case under the prior agreement, the amended agreement includes a contingent value instrument (CVI) that shares incremental value between the Commonwealth and GO/PBA claims if Puerto Rico’s economy grows at a pace stronger than projected in the 2020 Certified Fiscal Plan for Puerto Rico. Bondholders who are not residents of Puerto Rico are generally subject to a withholding tax on certain payments received from Puerto Rico.
The amended agreement provides that the order confirming the Commonwealth plan of adjustment will contain a provision that CVI payments or redemptions are exempt from this withholding tax.
Finally, the debt service reserve fund created pursuant to the issuance of new GO bonds as part of the prior agreement has been eliminated in the amended agreement.
