Editor’s note: First in a series on the FOMB’s FY 2021 Annual Report
A voluminous 232-page document on the Financial Oversight and Management Board’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Annual Report is highlighting two major accomplishments achieved during the so-called “Year of the Pandemic.” Despite the challenges of COVID-19, much was accomplished, according to FOMB Chairman David A. Skeel.
“Fiscal Year 2021 was a year of significant progress. The year started in the midst of a global health crisis that further jeopardized Puerto Rico’s recovery from the fiscal and economic crisis that has plagued the island for too long. However, by the time the year ended, the Oversight Board had succeeded in renegotiating the Plan of Adjustment to reduce Puerto Rico’s debt even more than the proposed plan we had filed a year earlier, right before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
We also were able for the first time to certify as compliant a budget submitted by the Legislature and signed by the Governor. These two accomplishments are major progress toward fulfilling the Oversight Board’s responsibilities under PROMESA,” Skeel stated.
The Oversight Board reached these “milestones” despite considerable obstacles, he noted. “The enormous toll COVID-19 took on the people of Puerto Rico and on the economy weighed heavily in our fiscal and debt restructuring decisions, as reflected in the lower annual debt payments in the new proposed Plan of Adjustment.
The government still has not pushed hard enough to implement the reforms that would allow Puerto Rico’s economy to grow again. And the Legislature and two Governors’ administrations have enacted fiscally irresponsible laws we had no choice but to fight in court, because the laws violate PROMESA and threatened to lengthen Puerto Rico’s path to recovery,” he added.
Regardless, the amended Plan of Adjustment that was submitted in March includes significant amendments to the plan that was filed before the pandemic. “The amended plan reduces Puerto Rico’s annual debt service from as much as $4.2 billion without PROMESA to a maximum of $1.15 billion under the amended plan. The Oversight Board firmly believes this is both sustainable for Puerto Rico and fair for the creditors. Before PROMESA, the Puerto Rico government paid 30 cents of every dollar it collected in taxes and fees to creditors; under this plan it would be 7.5 cents,” Skeel said.
On the fiscal side, the “increased fiscal discipline” created by the Certified Fiscal Plans over the last four years has ended the cycle of deficit spending and provided Puerto Rico with an Emergency Reserve, a financial cushion for emergencies like the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters. Puerto Rico had no such reserve when Hurricane Maria hit, he noted.
Concerns for the Future
However, going forward, he cited two major areas of concern. “First, we urge the government to focus more vigorously on the pro-growth reforms outlined in the Fiscal Plan. These reforms are critical to creating the conditions for economic growth. Second, significant disagreements remain with both the Governor and the Legislature over the treatment of government pensions. Due to years of neglect by the Puerto Rico government, the pensions were almost completely unfunded by the time PROMESA was enacted. Despite the absence of funding, the Oversight Board has fought to fix the pension systems and to provide government retirees with as much of their pensions as legally and fiscally possible,” according to Skeel.
The Oversight Board’s primary goal for Fiscal Year 2022 is to complete the restructuring and to exit bankruptcy. “Until Puerto Rico exits bankruptcy, it cannot move forward. Completing the restructuring is in everyone’s best interests. We hope the Government and Legislature will work with us to make this happen, and that the plan will be confirmed by the U.S. District Court before the new fiscal year comes to a close,” he stated.
