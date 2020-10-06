The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (FOMB) has designated Board member David A. Skeel, Jr., a bankruptcy and corporate law professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, as Chairperson of the Board, effective tomorrow, Oct. 6. Skeel will replace outgoing FOMBPR member José Carrión III, whose tenure as Board Chairperson and member ends effective today.
The four remaining members of the Board —which apart from Skeel includes Arthur J. González, Ana J. Matosantos, and Andrew Biggs— voted unanimously in favor of Skeel’s designation. Alongside Carrión, two other former members, Carlos M. García and José Ramón González, left the FOMB earlier this year after serving tenures of more than three years at the Board.
“I am thankful to be designated for this role and continue the Fiscal Oversight Board’s mission for the good of the people of Puerto Rico,” Skeel said in response to the designation. “It is an honor to keep working with my fellow Board members and Executive Director Natalie Jaresko in helping steer Puerto Rico’s fiscal and economic environment into a brighter future. José’s shoes will be certainly impossible to fill, but I look forward to step into the role moving onwards.”
Skeel is the S. Samuel Arsht Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, a position he has held since 2004 after joining the University in 1999. From 1990 to 1998, Skeel taught at Temple University School of Law, where he was an Associate Professor from 1993 to 1998 and an Assistant Professor from 1990 to 1993. Skeel received a B.A. from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.