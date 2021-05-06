The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) announced that it has reached a plan support agreement with, among others, Assured Guaranty Corp., Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp., and National Public Finance Guarantee Corp., that reflects the terms of the agreement in principle announced on April 12, 2021 to settle their asserted clawback claims against the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
The plan support agreement also provides a framework to restructure the debts of the Highways and Transportation Authority (HTA) and the Convention Center District Authority (CCDA), and a template for treatment of other asserted clawback claims of similarly situated creditors at the Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA) and the Metropolitan Bus Authority (MBA).
The agreement is supported by creditors holding over $2 billion in claims against HTA, including more than 85% of HTA 1968 Bonds, nearly 50% of HTA 1998 Senior Bonds, and nearly 40% of CCDA Bonds.
“This agreement is another significant step towards resolving Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy process,” said the Oversight Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko. “[W]e are adding another consensual agreement to the Commonwealth Plan of Adjustment and establishing a framework for HTA to exit the Title III process under PROMESA, all with considerable creditor support. The Oversight Board continues its path towards consensual and sustainable debt restructurings without lengthy and costly litigation. Puerto Rico needs to move on, recover, and grow.”
Clawback creditors will receive a Contingent Value Instrument (CVI) based on potential outperformance of Puerto Rico’s 5.5% Sales and Use Tax relative to projections in the 2020 Certified Fiscal Plan.
CCDA bondholders will receive $112 million in cash, inclusive of restriction fees and consummation costs, from accounts associated with the hotel room tax historically conditionally appropriated by Commonwealth law to CCDA. This amount represents a fixed reduction of the amount of CCDA claims of approximately 70%.
HTA bondholders will receive approximately $1.2 billion in new bonds issued by HTA and $389 million in cash, inclusive of restriction fees and consummation costs. These amounts, in aggregate, represent a fixed reduction of the amount of HTA claims of approximately 70%.
The terms of the plan support agreement, together with the previously announced settlement of Employee Retirement System (ERS) bondholder claims, will be incorporated into a Third Amended Plan of Adjustment to reduce the debt of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to affordable and sustainable levels.
The plan support agreement does not affect the other terms of the existing Plan of Adjustment, which is expected to reduce the Commonwealth’s debt from $35 billion in outstanding claims by approximately 80% to $7.4 billion in future debt. Taken together with the already completed COFINA debt restructuring, the Plan is expected to save the Commonwealth almost $60 billion in debt service.
A hearing to consider the approval of the disclosure statement relating to the Third Amended Plan is scheduled for July 13, 2021.
Negotiations continue with general unsecured creditors and other holders of clawback claims.
