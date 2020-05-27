Given the need to focus on recovery and in light of the lack of progress in transforming Puerto Rico, the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) announced today that it has approved the Puerto Rico government's 2020 Fiscal Plan.
The 2020 Fiscal Plan, which was revised due to the coronavirus crisis, provides a one-year delay in most categories of government rightsizing to allow the government to redouble its efforts on implementation of structural reforms and efficiency measures. This pause in rightsizing includes maintaining the subsidies to the University of Puerto Rico and to the municipalities at current fiscal year levels, according to the FOMB.
Further, the 2020 Fiscal Plan sets immediate priorities for the Government of Puerto Rico for the upcoming fiscal year 2021, stresses the importance of ongoing structural reforms, and provides significant investments to improve government, the economy, and the quality of life in Puerto Rico, indicated the Oversight Board.
“The one-year delay in new right-sizing measures is not an invitation to inaction,” said the Oversight Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko. “We cannot stand still and allow this crisis to define us. The 2020 Fiscal Plan is a plan for change. Spending money without a vision means that money is too often wasted; a vision without a plan is too often merely a mirage.”
The 2020 Fiscal Plan projects that the Puerto Rico economy will contract by 4.0 percent in this current fiscal year of 2020, with a mild 0.5 percent recovery in the coming fiscal year of 2021, supported by federal funds related to COVID-19, and the hurricanes and earthquakes. However, even with the full and timely implementation of all structural reforms outlined in the 2020 Fiscal Plan, the forecast projects that the economy of Puerto Rico will contract during the next five-years period despite benign economic growth in some years. This is yet another reason to act with urgency to implement the structural reforms outlined in the 2020 Fiscal Plan.
The 2020 Fiscal Plan projects a central government deficit from fiscal year 2032 onward, six years sooner than the previous certified Fiscal Plan projected, and a total primary surplus of about $8 billion between fiscal years 2020 and 2032, compared to an about $23 billion surplus in the previous certified Fiscal Plan, a 65% decline for the same period.
