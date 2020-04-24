The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has joined a growing chorus of "voices" in Puerto Rico for the island's economy to slowly reopen, bearing in mind the need to follow health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We understand that at this time a first priority on the Island needs to be broader testing and implementing tracing protocols, for which the $2.2 billion assigned to Puerto Rico from the CARES Act should be utilized, while taking extra precautions for the vulnerable and elderly populations," said the FOMB in a letter to Gov. Wanda Vázquez, dated April 23.
"Yet given the apparent success of your strong social distancing measures, it appears that the next priority should be a gradual reopening of certain elements of the economy to contain the financial effect on the economy as a whole.
"[A]llowing some businesses to operate, employees to work, and entities to earn revenue so that they can create jobs, provide services, and ultimately, pay taxes, are all essential to the people and Government of Puerto Rico. At the same time, the health and safety of individuals cannot be compromised.
"That is why an economic reopening must unfold slowly and gradually while keeping priority measures unaltered until this pandemic truly subsides," the FOMB said.
The island is in its sixth week of a general lockdown and curfew with the vast majority of businesses closed due to the coronavirus crisis. In recent days, though, the government's Economic Task Force, private sector leaders and Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy have all said that it is time to reopen the economy, with one strategy being discussed as two-week phases.
The calls come as the Medical Task Force has been under fire for botching the $38 million purchase of coronavirus test kits. The Puerto Rico House is now holding hearings on the scandal and alleged corruption. The FBI and the local Police Department are also investigating.
At the same time, the Health Department has overcounted confirmed cases, sometimes counting them two or three times. On April 21, the official figure of confirmed cases was revised downward from 1,298 to 915.
The official count is now 1,276 positive cases and 77 deaths.
