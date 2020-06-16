The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has approved the University of Puerto Rico's (UPR) Fiscal Plan for fiscal year 2021.
In a statement, the FOMB said:
The 2020 UPR Fiscal Plan is the roadmap for UPR’s transformation. Falling enrollment due to fewer high school graduates and a shrinking population in Puerto Rico; a pension system that is at serious risk of insolvency in about 10 years; and an aging infrastructure endanger UPR’s future as the jewel of the Puerto Rico education system.
The COVID-19 pandemic is yet another challenge to UPR as it is looking to expand its distance learning capabilities for at least a portion of the student population, rethinking residences and challenged by how to provide the full student experience in this time of crisis.
In recognition of these challenges, the 2020 UPR Fiscal Plan will provide a one-year delay in the reduction of the annual appropriation from the Government of Puerto Rico. In addition, the 2020 UPR Fiscal Plan delays by one-year the previously scheduled tuition and fee increases.
“UPR will undoubtedly play an essential role in Puerto Rico’s recovery, teaching students best prepared to create a Puerto Rico of opportunity and prosperity. However, UPR needs to be prepared for the challenges ahead,” said the Oversight Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko. “UPR has so far been slow to implement the changes necessary to secure a stable and bright future. COVID-19 has exacerbated these shortcomings.”
“That is why the coming fiscal year needs to be a year of change,” Jaresko said. “UPR needs to focus on increasing revenues, attracting more students, implementing its scholarship funds to help those students who need financial assistance, preserving its faculty, securing the pensions of its staff, and cutting administrative costs. Without change, UPR is simply not sustainable.”
For his part, UPR President Jorge Haddock said freezing tuition increases is important at this time due to the coronavirus crisis. He added that the UPR's budget incorporates the principles of a zero base budget. The university ha also been trying to increase revenues through means other than tuition increases, for example by trying to attract Spanish-speaking students out of Puerto Rico.
The 2020 UPR Fiscal Plan:
• Requires UPR to increase revenues by about $150 million per year by fiscal year 2025 and to generate savings of about $225 million per year over the same period. Without these measures, UPR’s operating deficit will approach $379 million by fiscal year 2022 and $390 million by fiscal year 2025.
• Outlines measures related to scholarship programs designed to ensure all students, regardless of their income level, have access to UPR’s undergraduate and graduate programs. UPR expects its internal scholarship fund to provide $9 million in financial aid during fiscal year 2021. In addition to this UPR scholarship fund, two independently managed scholarship funds for UPR students have been established by the Certified Fiscal Plan for the Commonwealth: for undergraduates with financial needs and for medical students who commit to serve in the rural areas of the island.
• Increases faculty by up to 3% between fiscal years 2021 and 2024 to maintain its level of academic excellence.
• Leaves all 11 UPR campuses open and funded but requires the consolidation of administrative functions, such as finance and accounting, and human resources.
If UPR continues its current pension funding policy, the pension plan will be insolvent by 2031. Only by freezing the defined benefit plan, moving to a defined contribution plan, reducing accrued benefits, and implementing the 2020 UPR Fiscal Plan reforms would UPR be able to reduce pension contributions to a level that would achieve a balance.
UPR must also invest the resources it already has available. To-date, only $4.8 million of the over $118 million in federal disaster relief funds that have been obligated to UPR have been disbursed. Further, UPR is again on track in fiscal year 2020 to spend less than half of its $46 million budgeted funds for capital improvements and equipment.
The 2020 UPR Fiscal Plan is available on the Oversight Board's web site, at https://oversightboard.pr.gov/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.