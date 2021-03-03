The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) has approved the first two renewable energy agreements that aims to put Puerto Rico on its path to cleaner and more affordable electricity.
Increasing renewable energy generation is an important part of the transformation of Puerto Rico’s energy system. It is important for Puerto Rico to start increasing the share of renewable energy as soon as possible with competitive contracts that deliver energy at a reasonable and affordable price, indicated the FOMB after its 25th public board meeting.
The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) selected Xzerta Tec Solar LLC and CIRO One Salinas LLC as best qualified to develop 150 megawatts (MW) of energy capacity that the Oversight Board set as immediate target for “shovel ready” projects. According to PREPA’s evaluation, Xzerta Tec and CIRO One provide the greatest benefits to Puerto Rico’s households and businesses at the lowest prices.
“The Oversight Board fully supports Puerto Rico’s conversion to renewable energy and sees the approvals today as the first step of a successful process to move Puerto Rico’s energy system away from expensive and dirty diesel fuel,” said FOMB Chairman David Skeel. “We are expecting PREPA to achieve the targets set by Puerto Rico law with competitive processes to make electricity cleaner and affordable.”
Last month, PREPA opened the request for proposals (RFP) process for renewable energy projects for the equivalent of 1,000 MW. There are six scheduled RFPs are for a three-year period and eligible projects need to generate at least 20 MW each.
“This is a fundamental step toward the implementation of our Integrated Resource Plan and the beginning of large-scale penetration of renewable energy in Puerto Rico,” said Fernando Padilla, PREPA’s assistant director of operations.
Under the Puerto Rico Energy Public Policy Act, PREPA must obtain 40 percent of its electricity from renewable resources by 2025, 60 percent by 2040, and 100 percent by 2050.
Before Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017, only about 2 percent of the island’s electricity came from renewable energy, but this has since inched up a tick to 2.5 percent by fiscal year 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EAI). “Almost three-fourths of the energy used in Puerto Rico comes from petroleum products, which are all imported. For fiscal year 2020, petroleum-fired power plants generated almost half of the island’s total electricity, imported natural gas 29 percent, coal 19 percent, and renewables 2.5 percent,” reported the EAI.
Wide Support for New Deal
In other news, FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jaresko expressed confidence that the new agreement with general obligation (GO) bondholders and Public Building Authority (PBA) bondholders would be approved by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who is overseeing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy proceedings.
Highlights of the new deal include:
• Reduces $18.8 billion of Commonwealth debt held by GO and PBA bondholders by 61 percent, to $7.4 billion.
• Reduces total debt service payments by 62 percent, from $90.4 billion under the original contractual debt agreements before PROMESA to $34.1 billion under the new debt restructuring agreement.
• Provides GO and PBA bondholders with $7.4 billion in bonds and $7 billion in cash.
• Includes a contingent value instrument (CVI) that gives GO and PBA bondholders incremental value only if the Puerto Rico economy grows more than projected in the 2020 Certified Fiscal Plan for Puerto Rico.
“The reduction in annual debt service payments is a significant milestone on Puerto Rico’s road to recovery,” Jaresko said. “Taken together with the debt policy legislated by the government last year that restricts incremental debt issuance to avoid the mistakes of the past, this agreement establishes sustainable debt levels, allows Puerto Rico to focus on structural reforms and growth, and provides the government the budgetary ability to provide the services people need and deserve. All of this puts Puerto Rico on a path to renewed market access.”
Holders of more than $11.7 billion of bonds support the agreement, including traditional municipal investors and monoline bond insurers Assured Guaranty Corp., Syncora Guarantee Inc., and National Public Finance Guarantee Corp.
The Oversight Board said mediation continues with holders of Employee Retirement System bonds, general unsecured claims, monoline bond insurers with clawback claims, and creditors holding other claims against the Puerto Rico government.
