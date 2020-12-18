The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) for Puerto Rico today held its 23rd public board meeting and made several decisions to help recovery efforts and improve Puerto Rico’s fiscal responsibility.
The Oversight Board, with new members John Nixon and Betty Rosa recently appointed by President Donald Trump, discussed the current state of the Puerto Rico economy, the results of the Oversight Board’s latest business survey.
Members voted to certify the Action Plan by the Puerto Rico Department of Housing
detailing the use of $8.3 billion from the U.S. Department of Housing’s (HUD) Community Development Block Grant Mitigation Program (CDBG-MIT) and approved several reapportionment requests by the Puerto Rico Government.
Executive Director Natalie Jaresko gave an overview of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on Puerto Rico’s economy. The recovery of the economy remains uncertain. So far, the job recovery for Puerto Rico has been slower than for the U.S. overall. In Puerto Rico, 46% of the jobs lost in April were recovered by October, compared to 67% on the U.S. mainland. In the long-term, Puerto Rico remains challenged by economic and demographic decline.
The Oversight Board discussed its latest survey about the ease of doing business in Puerto Rico, in which 649 mainly small businesses participated. The survey shows the deep effect of the pandemic on Puerto Rico’s businesses: almost half of the businesses laid off or furloughed employees, or reduced work shifts, and almost 60% said the pandemic reduced demand for their products or services. Half of the respondents said they will need financing, including loans or grants to re-open, and more than 40% said they need to re-design their business logistics or require technical expertise
for their business to adjust to the new economic reality.
The results also underscore how important it is for Puerto Rico to implement ease of doing business reforms and digitize services. During the last six months, only 25% of respondents said they could obtain services from the Government online, and more than half said they had a bad service experience. Respondents rated services and systems for registering a property, obtaining a permit, and paying taxes as difficult to very difficult.
The Oversight Board certified PRDOH’s Action Plan for the third tranche of HUD’s $20 billion CDBG-DR/MIT funding. The Action Plan enhances the ability of communities to prepare for, and recover from natural disasters, and more successfully restore basic services and structures in a timely and efficient manner. The Oversight Board recommends PRDOH establish a CDBG-DR/MIT Transparency Portal to promote transparency and accountability by providing the public with visibility into where
funds are flowing and where disbursements are lagging.
The Oversight Board approved a total of about $72 million in reapportionment requests by the Government of Puerto Rico, including funds for municipalities, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Department of Health, and the University of Puerto Rico.
