The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) approved a $32 million financial assistance agreement between the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for investments in the island’s water distribution and other infrastructure.
“The people of Puerto Rico depend on reliable water service,” said the Oversight Board’s Executive Director Natalie Jaresko. “The financing the Oversight Board approved will allow PRASA to fund 21 critical capital projects improving the supply of clean water, as well as protecting the environment through the efficient treatment of wastewater. The Oversight Board appreciates the U.S. government’s willingness to support PRASA’s ongoing efforts to improve water quality and safety for the people of Puerto Rico.”
In August 2019, PRASA reached an agreement with the EPA and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide significant debt service relief through a consensual modification of the terms of almost $1 billion in outstanding loans made to the public corporation under U.S. Government programs.
The amended loan terms lower PRASA’s debt service on the U.S. Government program loans by about $380 million over the next 10 years and allow PRASA to gain access to new federal funding through various clean water programs.
The proposed financial assistance agreement includes a $8.3 million non-interest bearing and principal forgiveness loan, and a $23.8 million senior loan with 1% interest and a 30-year repayment structure under EPA’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program for Distribution networks and wastewater treatment facilities. The PR Infrastructure Financing Authority (PRIFA), in coordination with the P.R. Department of Natural and Environmental Resources, will act as a loan and asset administrator.
