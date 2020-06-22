The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) issued a missive on Monday embracing the proposed agreement between the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) and LUMA Energy to manage and operate the transmission and distribution system of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA).
The Oversight Board reviewed the proposed agreement and gave its conditional approval ahead of the approval today by P3A and the Governing Board of PREPA. The Oversight Board’s approval remains subject to the approval of the proposed agreement by the Governor of Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) approved the contract last week.
Under the agreement, LUMA Energy will operate, manage, maintain, repair, and restore PREPA’s transmission and distribution system to help the transformation of PREPA into a modern power company able to deliver reliable, clean, and more affordable electricity to Puerto Rico’s households and businesses.
P3A Chief Legal Counsel Fermín Fontanés explained at a press conference that PREPA is the largest public agency in the United States, stressing the need to erase its "partisan politics" and transform it into a reliable and efficient energy distribution center.
