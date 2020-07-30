On July 29, 2020, the Oversight Board approved the use of the Emergency Reserve Fund for a period of 15 days to cover expenses related to the tropical storm emergency.
In a letter, the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) told the Puerto Rico government that the approval is for 15 days.
"Pursuant to its authority, FOMB approves the access to the Emergency Reserve for a period of 15 days for expenses related to the Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine emergency, subject to the previously established procedure which requires pre-authorization from the Office of Management and Budget (“OMB”).
The 15-day period expires on August 13, 2020. Once the access period to the Emergency Reserve has ended, the OMB must submit to the Oversight Board a detail of the expenditures incurred during the emergency," said the letter.
