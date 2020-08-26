The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) said that after reviewing the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (Prepa) submission last month of 16 renegotiated non-operational renewable energy power-purchase and operating agreements (PPOAs), that the proposed contracts would result in higher electricity bills for clients.
“Despite achieving improved prices (when compared to original prices) and more favorable contracts terms to Prepa, the approval and development of all 16 Proposed Contracts (representing a total renewable energy capacity of 593 [megawatts] MW), would result in overall retail energy rates that are higher than the average retail energy rates projected in the 2020 Certified Fiscal Plan,” said FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jaresko in a seven-page letter to Prepa’s Governing Board.
Prepa must ensure that renewable energy is delivered at a reasonable and affordable price, the FOMB said. However, the sheer scope proposed by Prepa – delivering 593 MW of renewable energy at once through the 16 proposed contracts – would result in electricity rates higher than those projected.
Therefore, to ensure consistency with the electricity rate projections included in the 2020 Certified Fiscal Plan, the total renewable energy capacity developed through the proposed contracts should be initially only 150 MW, the Oversight Board indicated. As such, Prepa should pursue an objective assessment of each proponents’ technical and financial qualifications, alongside any additional qualifications Prepa deems relevant, to qualify those proponents with the highest degree of technical and financial capabilities.
“It is important for Puerto Rico to start increasing the share of renewable energy as soon as possible, and the shovel ready PPOAs provide a unique opportunity. Prepa should then gradually expand renewable energy to take advantage of technological improvements that increase efficiency even further, a more competitive bidding process, and improved contract pricing once Puerto Rico emerges from bankruptcy,” the FOMB said.
In her seven-page missive, Jareksko also said that Prepa needs to do the same with solar energy. “Moving forward, Prepa should aim to take advantage of decreasing solar equipment prices to procure solar energy capacity (at pricing levels that are aligned with the 2020 Fiscal Plan). Prepa’s eventual exit from Title III may provide additional opportunities to achieve lower solar generation prices, as reflected in the assessment conducted by New Energy Partners and commissioned by Prepa’s Governing Board,” she said.
“Puerto Rico’s energy system needs to change. The people and businesses of Puerto Rico need more reliable, more affordable, and cleaner electricity and the Oversight Board will continue to work with Prepa and the Puerto Rico Government on this wholesale transformation. Increasing renewable energy generation is an important part of that transformation, as well as a requirement under Puerto Rico Act 17-2918,” the FOMB added.
The Oversight Board noted that it believes renewable energy and more affordable electricity prices should not be a tradeoff, as “the people and businesses of Puerto Rico deserve both.”
Prepa ‘Perplexed’ by FOMB’s Comments
Meanwhile, Prepa’s Governing Board said they were surprised by the FOMB’s reaction, since Prepa “fully apprised” the Oversight Board of the dealings.
“Prepa is deeply disappointed by the Oversight Boards untimely and unjustified decision rejecting the proposed execution and approval of the Proposed Contracts. Unfortunately, this results in the inevitable trust and deterioration of the working relationship between our respective organizations. What makes the letter even more perplexing is the overall implication that the Oversight Board had no knowledge or participation whatsoever in the process, which is false,” Prepa said in a response letter to Jaresko.
The FOMB’s actions will mean a delayed transition to renewable energy sources; costly litigation with the proposed contracts’ counterparties - “which will make any additional savings sought by the Oversight Board non-existent” - and further deteriorate the confidence of potential investors in the government of Puerto Rico, Prepa indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.