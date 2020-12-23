The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) and the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf by its Spanish acronym) have released data on the Puerto Rico government’s cash balance, showing that as of June 30, 2020, total public entity cash and cash equivalent was $24.7 billion.
About $15.9 billion of that amount was held by central government agencies. The remaining $8.8 billion belonged to public corporations, including the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority and the University of Puerto Rico.
The Oversight Board’s information illustrates that $5.4 billion of the central government cash is restricted, including about $3.8 billion of COVID-19 related federal funds (CARES Act). After accounting for certain other funds that are potentially unavailable, for example unemployment funds, the Oversight Board estimates that the central government held $10.3 billion of unrestricted cash, as of June 30, 2020.
About $6 billion of that unrestricted cash is contemplated as cash to creditors in the latest proposal for an amended Plan of Adjustment; $1.5 billion is allocated to restore payments to retirees who lost their employee contributions in the System 2000 government defined contribution plan; and about $650 million is reserved for unions, retirees and other claims. The FOMB indicated that the remaining funds were the minimum cash balance for government operations and other critical needs, such as interim disaster funding.
Restricted cash includes funds received from the federal government or restricted by federal law or regulation for specific uses, including CARES Act funds; funds belonging to third parties and held by government entities in custodial or other segregated accounts; and other funds legally restricted.
The information was contained in published materials that were exchanged, as required by the federal court, during ongoing mediation related to an amended Plan of Adjustment for the Puerto Rico government.
“Initially, creditors of the Government of Puerto Rico had provided an analysis of Puerto Rico’s cash position and cash available for distribution to creditors. Per the mediation procedures, the Oversight Board responded to the creditors’ statements with a detailed cash analysis, including an analysis of Puerto Rico’s total cash, restricted cash, and the minimum cash balances the government needs to maintain,” said the FOMB in a statement.
Creditors Outline Their Position
Creditors complained that more money should be allocated to them, as the General Fund revenue outperformed the government’s Liquidity Plan. Thus, more cash should be available for creditors.
“As of November 27, 2020, [year-to-date] YTD General Fund revenue outperformed the Liquidity Plan by $856 [million] and is likely to continue outperforming,” said creditors in their filing.
“Cash generation has been sufficient to pay all GO [general obligation] / PBA [Public Buildings Authority] debt service in full since the commencement of the [debt] restructuring …. The Commonwealth currently has $14 [billion] more cash than on June 30, 2017,” they added.
However, “in the FOMB’s October 30, 2020 Proposal, bondholders’ recoveries are disproportionately reduced compared to other stakeholders, whose recoveries have improved,” creditors said.
At the same time, they disagreed with the amount identified by the FOMB as “restricted” cash, alleging that the FOMB has not explained the legal foundation for identifying billions of dollars as “restricted.”
