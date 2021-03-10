The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) announced that it filed an amended Plan of Adjustment (POA) to restructure approximately $35 billion of debt and other claims against the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the Public Buildings Authority (PBA), and the Employee Retirement System (ERS); and more than $50 billion of pension liabilities.
The Plan of Adjustment “is a major milestone for Puerto Rico. It can get Puerto Rico out of bankruptcy, potentially this year. Ending bankruptcy is a very important condition for economic growth, “ said FOMB Executive Director Natalie Jaresko.
She told reporters that typically, the Puerto Rico government’s approval is not needed for the POA to move forward. However, the Puerto Rico government’s approval is needed for the island to issue new bonds.
Jaresko was asked if Promesa, the federal law that enabled the creation of the FOMB and the bankruptcy process for restructuring the island’s $72 billion debt, among other issues, could enable the Oversight Board to force the Legislature and the governor to approve the sale of new bonds. “I don’t think there is anything in Promesa that allows us to force them. No… I would like to operate on the basis that we will be able to find an agreement with the Legislature, understanding that we have protected pensions,” Jaresko said. She underscored that Puerto Rico’s government retirees have at least a 95 percent recovery rate.
Court approval in the POA is needed from U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain, who is overseeing the island’s bankruptcy proceedings.
The amended plan, filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico, provides a path to exit bankruptcy as early as this calendar year and creates a foundation for Puerto Rico’s recovery and economic growth, according to the FOMB.
The amended plan substantially reduces Puerto Rico’s debt and debt service payments from the government’s contractual obligations and the previous Plan of Adjustment filed in February 2020. The terms of the amended plan also reflect the cumulative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing recession, and a series of natural disasters over the last several years on Puerto Rico and its economy.
“PROMESA gave Puerto Rico a unique opportunity: an orderly path to reduce its debt to sustainable levels,” said the Oversight Board Chairman David Skeel. “This opportunity did not exist for Puerto Rico or any state in the Union. The amended Plan of Adjustment we are proposing to the court for approval is built on this opportunity. It is a milestone for Puerto Rico’s recovery, stability and prosperity.
This plan substantially reduces the burden of debt payments on future generations, stabilizes and protects pensions that have been mismanaged for so long, and affirms the collective bargaining agreements of government workers. These elements are essential for Puerto Rico to emerge from bankruptcy once and for all and move on to a brighter future for its people,” he said.
The amended POA does not include Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and Highways and Transportation debts. Agreements have already been reached on COFINA (Sales Tax Financing Corp.), Government Development Bank and the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority debts.
Details of the Plan
The plan includes three support agreements: the agreement with GO and PBA bondholders reached last month, the agreement with the Official Committee of Retirees (COR) and the agreement with the Public Servants United of Puerto Rico (SPU)/American Federation of State, Country and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Council 95 to protect pensions for the long-term and secure collective bargaining agreements.
“The amended Plan of Adjustment is a contract between a diverse group of stakeholders – Puerto Rico, its retirees, a group of public employees, and certain bondholders – to help Puerto Rico manage its debt in a sustainable fashion, restore Sistema 2000 employee contributions, protect future pensions by funding a pension reserve trust, and balance its budget,” Jaresko added. “This diverse group of stakeholders agrees that it is time to move on, to heal, to build and to grow this economy. Bankruptcy has taken a huge toll on the people of Puerto Rico, and the amended plan allows Puerto Rico to turn the corner.”
The plan’s main elements involve the restructuring of the debt of the central government, PBA and ERS; claims against the Commonwealth based on revenues historically and conditionally appropriated to certain instrumentalities; and general unsecured claims against the Commonwealth, PBA and ERS.
The plan represents major concessions by bondholders and other parties, saving significant amounts in debt service that can help to protect pensions and critical government services.
Ø The plan reduces the outstanding Commonwealths debt and other claims by almost 80 percent, from $35 billion to $7.4 billion in new GO debt.
Ø The plan ensures “sustainable and affordable” annual debt service of less than 8 percent of fiscal year 2020 own-source revenues by reducing the maximum annual debt service from as much as $4.2 billion to $1.15 billion, making as much as $3 billion per year available for the services needed by the people of Puerto Rico.
Ø The plan reduces the Commonwealth’s total debt service payments (including COFINA senior bonds) by more than 60 percent, from $90.4 billion to $34.1 billion, saving Puerto Rico almost $60 billion in debt service payments.
The amended plan has substantial support from creditors. Holders of over $13 billion of bonds have now signed on to the GO and PBA Plan Support Agreement, representing more than 70 percent of aggregate GO and PBA claims.
The plan includes the agreements the Oversight Board previously reached with COR and a group of current government employees represented by SPU/AFSCME Council 95.
Ø The agreement with retirees restructures pension liabilities to enable their sustainability in the long-term, while ensuring more than 80 percent of current and future retirees see no reduction.
In financial terms, that means retirees as a creditor group receive a recovery rate on their claims against the Commonwealth of over 95 percent, by far the largest recovery of all creditor groups.
The agreement includes a flat 8.5 percent pension cut with a floor so that no one will have their total monthly retirement benefits reduced below $1,500.
Further, the agreement would establish an independently managed pension reserve trust for the PayGo pension system to support payment of pensions over the next 30 years. This provides considerable certainty the retirement savings from Puerto Rico’s government workers will be protected well into the future.
Finally, the envisioned pension reductions can be restored if government finances outperform the Certified Fiscal Plan by $100 million or more in any given year; 10 percent of the excess would be allocated to retirees to offset the pension cut.
Ø The agreement with SPU/AFSCME ensures that collective bargaining agreements will remain in effect for five years following the plan’s effective date, reflecting labor terms in the Certified Fiscal Plan and increased employer contributions to the medical plan set at $170 per month, rather than the $125 provided in the Certified Fiscal Plan.
Up to $1.5 billion of employees’ contributions to Sistema 2000 would be returned in full to participants along with any interest credits the contributions would have accrued before Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy.
If government finances outperform the Certified Fiscal Plan by $100 million or more in any given year, 25 percent of the excess would be allocated to eligible employees, incentivizing employees to help the government work more efficiently.
Mixed Reviews
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said he was still against cuts to government pensions. “My administration has been emphatic that this cut to pensions is not reasonable and it is not necessary to confirm the Adjustment Plan, so we will leave it established in the confirmation process before the Title III Court,” Pierluisi said in a written statement.
“My government will actively participate in the confirmation process that begins now and will defend the best interests of our People, including the interests of our pensioners,” he added.
“I have been clear that Puerto Rico needs to leave this bankruptcy process behind in order to achieve the sustainable economic development to which we all aspire and eliminate the uncertainty inherent in this process, as well as the [million-dollar] expenses of the restructuring that the government has had to incur,” he stated.
Puerto Rico economist José Caraballo said the plan had positive and negative aspects and recommended that the governor negotiate with the board to protect pensions up to $2,000 and then impose a 10 percent cut on anything higher.
“You have to seek a little flexibility,” he said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.
Caraballo said he supports the plan’s call to create a pension reserve trust, noting that pensions are currently paid by tax revenues. He also agrees that the amount of money bondholders would receive is to be contingent on the ups and downs of government revenue flows. However, he worries that creditors would be paid what he considers an excessive amount.
“Practically 30 percent of Puerto Rico’s budget will go toward paying retirees and bondholders,” he said, adding that the island’s legislature could be a game changer because it would have to approve the issuance of new bonds as outlined in the plan. “That’s where we could see a roadblock.”
Daniel Santamaría Ots, an economist and senior analyst of Public Policy at Espacios Abiertos, has predicted that under the FOMB’s scenario, the Puerto Rico government will run out of cash in or before 2029 and would entail making more fiscal adjustments down the road.
“What remains constant with this new agreement are the Board’s own projections that in a baseline scenario, Puerto Rico would run out of money to operate the government in, or before, 2029. That implies that in the next eight years, more fiscal adjustments will have to be made to comply with the payment of the debt and to be able to operate the government,” he stated.
Before committing the people of Puerto Rico to a 25-year debt payment term, the FOMB needs to make new macroeconomic projections now, and an updated Fiscal Plan be published and certified, he indicated. “It is imperative that the Board speak clearly about the adjustments that the government will need to make in less than eight years to give continuity to the operation of its services, since the projected savings from the structural reforms, according to the Board itself, will not be enough to cover the debt payment and the government’s operations,” Santamaría said.
