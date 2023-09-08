The foldable smartphone market continues to grow at a rapid pace. According to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), the expectation is that 21.4 million units will be sold worldwide throughout 2023, which will represent an increase of 50% compared to the 14.2 million folding phones sold by the industry last year.

The forecast becomes even more optimistic when IDC’s own data indicates that this market should reach 48 million units annual in 2027, representing an average annual growth of 27% between 2022 and 2027.

Design, portability and innovation are some of the main factors that drive new consumers and encourage them to switch to a new experience in terms of usability, even if this means changing manufacturers and operating systems. Furthermore, in an increasingly connected and constantly changing world, having technologies capable of satisfying the most dynamic experience becomes a priority factor in the process of choosing a new device.

Precisely this factor is what is being fulfilled with foldable smartphones, the convergence of the most advanced technologies in terms of software and hardware to transform everyday experiences in ways that were not possible before. Setting a new standard where screen size was no longer determined by device size, allowing users to do, see, learn, create and experience more, is the greatest achievement of this type of device.

In doing so, they broke the mold by offering two distinct foldable smartphone form factors with clear benefits for customers. From a pocketable design that is only half the size of standard phones, multitasking capabilities in a smartphone that doubles the screen space, to combining the best features for entertainment and gaming, Galaxy Z series owners find values that adapt to their lifestyles.

Thus, the industry continues to invest in development and competitive innovation of folding products, which are increasingly requested by users. This industry, according to IDC, will have a market value of $42 billion in 2027, when its market share will have tripled compared to 2022, compared to non-folding devices.

iPhone which flopped in 2007 just sold for almost $200,000 An original iPhone dubbed the “Holy Grail” for Apple memorabilia collectors has sold at auct…

According to various surveys, phones in the ‘high end’ or premium segment are leading growth, with a greater presence of foldable smartphones among consumers. Since the presentation of its first device in this segment in 2019, for example, Samsung has sold approximately 30 million units and for the next five years, projections indicate that it will reach 100 million devices.

At the end of July, Samsung introduced the fifth generation of this class of devices to the global market. These are the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Z Fold5, which have already been well received in pre-sales around the world.

They already have record numbers of pre-orders, exceeding by 60% the sales in direct channels of previous models in Latin America, launched in 2022.