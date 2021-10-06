Ella Woger-Nieves knew from an early age that she wanted to contribute to Puerto Rico’s economic development. After more than 20 years of experience working with multinationals on the island and the United States, Woger was appointed as the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Invest Puerto Rico (Invest PR), where she continuously works toward improving the local business environment.
Born in Puerto Rico, Woger pursued a bachelor’s degree in Economics at the University of Pennsylvania. “When I was in college, I took an economics class and it was fascinating to me how different economic factors can really shape the global context of a country. I decided that I really wanted to better understand the context of what was happening in the world and how economics really affected the sociopolitical landscape of different countries, and be able to apply that when I got back to Puerto Rico. This was one of the reasons why I really wanted to focus on economics and being able to really use that,” she told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Rather than pursuing a career in the U.S. mainland, Woger returned to her island to apply that knowledge. Her first gig was at Ernst & Young LLP in San Juan - a professional services company - where she worked for five years providing strategic-marketing advisory services. During this time, she worked directly with companies, helping them develop their strategic planning initiatives. Afterward, she worked at Johnson & Johnson’s offices in Caguas in the marketing department - a move that allowed her insight into the biopharmaceutical industry, currently a hot topic among politicians and investors who want to reshore pharmaceuticals to Puerto Rico.
From there, she switched back to her self-proclaimed “management consulting hat” and went to a local strategic management consulting firm called Vision-to-Action, or V2A, where she worked for six or seven years. “I grew there as a professional and I worked among many different types of industries,” Woger said. However, during that period she moved to Miami, Fla. to continue her work at V2A. “Then I was offered a unique opportunity to work in [Washington] D.C. at a company called Collage Group, and the mission of that company was to help companies navigate and market to the fastest-growing of influential consumers in the U.S. I did a marketing strategy and consulting for a variety of clients in different industries, from financial services to consumer products,” she added.
With so many work experiences, Woger was eager to accept a new position for Invest Puerto Rico, a nonprofit organization designed to market the island as an attractive investment destination. “It’s such a unique opportunity because we were in a unique moment in time to be able to contribute to the economic development of the island,” she said, alluding to the devastating 2017 hurricanes and the influx of federal funding that came along with them, plus the island’s robust tax incentives encompassed in Acts 20 and 22 of 2012, now Act 60. “I decided to pack my bags and come back here after six years in the States. I came here in 2018.”
Moreover, she underscored her goal at Invest PR to help decrease outmigration and attract Puerto Ricans from the diaspora. “Just like I came back to Puerto Rico, I was part of the diaspora and I came here for an opportunity. I believe that Invest PR can be a mechanism to create job opportunities - bring back companies that will generate jobs. We are going to have a greater employment tool and we are going to be able to bring back the diaspora that is seeking these good opportunities and bring them back to the island to really contribute to the economic development of the island,” Woger affirmed.
She added that this is “a personal motivation for me because I think it’s important that we create a bright Puerto Rico where economic development is sustainable and for it to be lasting. We are not looking for short-term solutions here; we want to work to create sustainable, long-term economic development together with our partners, and I think that is a very critical part of our mission here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.