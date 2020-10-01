Faced with the cancellation of weddings, "quinceañeros," baptisms, graduations, and other events that require flower arrangements, local florists struggle to survive the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and avoid a definitive closure of their operations.
Enid Monge, owner of Floristería Estrellita y Algo Más, in Carolina, assured that due to the cancellation of events to control the spread of the virus, flower sales are not a priority, so her flower shop has lost about 20 percent business revenue compared to the previous year.
"We are fighting to survive. We take phone orders, but that is no the strength of flower shops. We lost the first six months of the year, which are always the most lucrative for us because we have Mother's Day, weddings, graduations, secretaries, Easter, and other festivities that translate to large flower arrangement orders," she stated.
Monge said that at a time when her shop experiences a decline in sales, she has seen an increase in its operating costs. “We are not placing large orders, but in order to serve customers in the store we have had to increase investment in protocols and security measures. We do not have a return on that money. Sales go down, expenses go up," she explained.
Monge, also former president of the United Retailers Center (CUD by its Spanish acronym), affirmed that this disruption adds to the complications that florists have faced since Hurricane Maria (2017). As she detailed, after the storm, 20 percent of flower shops did not restart operations, so she does not rule out that the situation is being replicated now.
"This impact has been disastrous and I do not doubt that there are florists that cannot survive... [After Maria] we were closed for months, without generating a single income. Then come the demonstrations (against then-governor Ricardo Rosselló), the earthquakes, and now the pandemic. It's one challenge after another," she stated.
In the case of Gilberto Santana, owner of Dígalo con Flores, the losses due to cancellations and business closures amount to 50 percent of the volume of his distribution business.
"Right now the orders are at zero. Before, we did six to seven large weekly orders of events and activities. Now, we depend solely on who comes to the store, the person who wants to celebrate a small family activity. Otherwise I would be starving," Santana said.
However, he affirmed that although his business now relies exclusively on clients who go to the store, the expense per purchase is lower than the one recorded prior to the pandemic.
Santana explained that the losses registered as a result of the effects of the coronavirus are added to those experienced during the passage of Storm Laura last August. "I had substantial losses in the passage of Storm Laura. The light went out for more than a week and the flowers I had went to the trash without generating a single penny," he stated.
