Ahead of her presentation for a virtual event organized by the Puerto Rico Chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM-PR), THE WEEKLY JOURNAL had a one-on-one with keynote speaker Alicia Figueroa Llinás —counsel for the law firm Pietrantoni Méndez & Álvarez LLC— to discuss the most frequent work-related inquiries by employers and workers, and how to return to a pre-pandemic corporate environment.

According to Figueroa, the most recurrent concern she has faced has come from clients who have grown used to working remotely and wish to continue doing so from home.

“This issue has arisen where employees say that they have been working from home for a year, they have been even more productive, they can perform more functions, they comply with everything, they are available if they have to go, and therefore, they request to stay at home. So, if the employer says no, there is this sort of tension as to why they are not being allowed because they forget that the employer has a right and prerogative to determine from where [employee] will do their jobs,” she explained.

However, studies throughout the pandemic have shown that the majority of employees prefer flexible work opportunities, whether that is working from home full-time or adopting a hybrid schedule in which they alternate between going to the office and working remotely.

A 2020 report by Leadership IQ, for example, found that only 9 percent of the study’s participants want to work in an office all the time, while the other 91 percent would like at least some time of remote work, with 39 percent saying they would like to work from home about three to four days a week.

Moreover, in the same study, 59 percent of participants said their work-life balance had improved since doing their jobs from home, 53 percent said their productivity is better working remotely, and 49 percent noticed an improvement in their mental health. Although 54 percent said their relationships with their colleagues are better working from an office, only 27 percent said their relationships with their bosses were better in that same environment.

With this in mind, THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked if employers who refuse to offer remote or hybrid work models were at risk of losing staff to competitors with flexible work opportunities.

“I believe that we are living in a moment in which to attract the best resources, employers must give the best offer and the best working condition,” she said. “I believe that employers cannot be left behind and to the extent that my competition is offering hybrid models or models with greater flexibility, I believe that these companies will be able to attract and retain the best and most productive employees. Flexibility will be crucial,” Figueroa said.

Vaccines and the Return to ‘Normal’

Regarding vaccines, she observed that the Equal Opportunity Commission ruled that bosses may require their employees to be vaccinated to return to work in the office and/or resume business operations. Unless a worker is exempt by a medical reason or “bona fide” religious belief against vaccines, they would be expected to comply with this work requirement.

“If an employee is forced by their boss to get the shot and they develop an adverse medical complication as a result, would they be entitled to monetary compensation?” your correspondent asked.

“My opinion is that the employer will not be or should not be found responsible for these damages because what the employers who demand the vaccine are doing is nothing more than following the recommendations of the CDC, following recommendations of the medical community and the government in general, and to exercise your duty of care in the midst of a pandemic,” Figueroa affirmed.

As for how employers should encourage a return to the company’s pre-pandemic work environment, Figueroa underscored the need for a gradual reintegration into the workspace.

“This is a process that must be done in an organized and consistent way. You won’t tell an employee who has been working one year from home on Friday to return to the office on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the entire week,” she said.

Rather, she pointed to options such as working part-time from the office or every other day of the week, for example. However, she urged bosses and employees to keep enforcing health protocols, such as mask use and disinfection, even if the workforce has been vaccinated.