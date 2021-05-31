The secretary of the Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH, Spanish initials), Carlos J. Rivera Santiago, favored the increase to the current minimum wage of $ 7.25 per hour —which has not been modified for 12 years—, but affirmed that analysis and study are needed to avoid job losses.
“What I have always mentioned is that the minimum wage is only one ingredient of the things that have to be done to move people to the labor market, because in 2009 —when there was the increase to the minimum wage— we had a 40-percent participation labor that is the same as we have now," the official said.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi created on May 1 an advisory committee to evaluate raising the minimum wage, but the advisers have not yet had their first meeting, confirmed Rivera Santiago to questions from THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. The advisory committee is chaired by the secretary of the Interior, Noelia García Bardales. and is made up of members of the public and private sectors, including the secretary of Labor.
Rivera pointed out that there needs to be a look at the tax aspect and look for strategies so that people who receive social assistance do not lose them if they enter the labor force.
"I understand that the committee was created, but there has not yet been a first formal meeting. Anyway, I'm on another construction salary committee; besides, I have my opinion that the salary has to happen, but again, this is a single ingredient and by itself it will not solve the matter," he stated.
Last week, the House of Representatives and the Senate joined forces to get the passage of the legislative measure that would raise the minimum wage and begin the discussion on the possibility of raising it to $8.50 an hour, an increase of $1.25. Rep. Héctor Ferrer and Sen. Juan Zaragoza, both from the Popular Democratic Party (PDP), and independent Sen. José Vargas Vidot, lead the preparation of this bill.
The Labor secretary said he "hasn't seen analyses or studies" to raises the minimum wage to $8.50 an hour.
"I have always mentioned that I have no problems of [raising it to] $9.00 or $8.00 or whatever is established, but I think that the number should be guided by a study and an analysis because if, for example, I raise the salary to $8.50, I want to know what are the possible industries that I can affect with that increase in salary. Knowing the negative effect of this increase allows us to make a mitigation plan so that the employer can absorb the expense and not close down," he explained.
The official refused to make a recommendation on what the ideal amount should be based on Puerto Rico's economic context.
"I could take a number because it sounds nice like when you play the lottery, but it can't be like that. This has to be through a study to responsibly look at the different numbers and see what effect that number can cause. So, based on that, we can make a plan so that this increase does not turn into unemployment or layoffs," he stated.
Recognizing that the restaurant and agricultural sectors have expressed that perhaps it is not the time for the salary increase, Rivera Santiago stated that “this could be examined."
"There are other jurisdictions where the minimum wage is raised and certain sectors are exempted. Those are alternatives that can be seen. In the case of the agricultural sector, it is being seen that there are not many interested people and that we have to see how we handle it," he said. "In the case of restaurants, it varies, because depending on whether you are a waiter —we know that the minimum wage is very low, but tips are good— there are times that they earn more from tipping than from their salaries. So, you have to examine it by industries."
Legislative Proposals
There are two proposals in the Legislative Assembly: House Bill 338 (PC338) that proposes the creation of a commission to analyze and establish a process to increase the minimum wage; and Senate Bill 182 (PS182) that seeks to raise the minimum wage to $8.50 and reinstate the Minimum Wage Evaluation Board attached to the DTRH. The expectation of Ferrer, Zaragoza, and Vargas Vidot, is to amend PC338 to incorporate content from PS182. This management, however, is in the hands of the Senate Finance Committee.
Rivera Santiago advanced the possibility of restoring the Minimum Wage Evaluation Board.
"The problem with the evaluation board is that at one point they began to make so many exceptions per industry that it was unmanageable and there was a disparity. I'm not saying that the figure is bad, but that's what happened in the past and that's why the change happened," he explained.
According to this medium, three studies have been carried out on the island on the salary increase during the past six years. The most recent study was made by the Inteligencia Económica, and concluded that an increase in the minimum wage would mainly impact the accommodation sector, educational services, and food.
