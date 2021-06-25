Fitch Ratings has upgraded First BanCorp's (FBP) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating to 'BB' from 'B+'.
The Rating Watch has been resolved and the Rating Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade primarily reflects Fitch's review of FBP's blended operating environment score as well as the resiliency of FBP's financial profile despite the significant challenges in Puerto Rico's operating environment over the past several years.
In a statement, Fitch stated the following:
"Today's upgrade reflects Fitch's review of FBP's blended operating environment, which has been upgraded from 'bb' to 'bbb-'. Although Puerto Rico's long-term economic prospects suffer from unfavorable demographic trends when compared to peers, the overall income level on the island coupled with the impact of the unique benefits that Puerto Rico receives from its status as a U.S. territory combine to provide a comparable operating environment to similarly-rated jurisdictions outside of the U.S.
The upgrade also reflects Fitch's view that FBP's financial profile has proven to be resilient, despite the significant headwinds faced by Puerto Rico over the last several years. These headwinds include the default of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico in 2016 and the destruction caused by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017. Since 2017, the bank's earnings performance, asset quality, capitalization and funding profile have remained stable or seen improvement.
Fitch views FBP's company profile to be in-line with the bank's rating. The bank's solid franchise on the island, as evidenced by FBP's number two overall market share in Puerto Rico, continues to support the bank's overall ratings. That said, Fitch considers FBP's business model to be relatively weaker than higher-rated peers in Puerto Rico and other jurisdictions, given the bank's lower level of revenue diversification.
Fitch views FBP's capital ratios as solid, supportive of the bank's rating. The bank's reported CET1 ratio, including the benefit of CECL transition provisions, stood at 17.7% at 1Q21 down from 21.6% at YE 2020, but remains among the highest in Fitch's rated universe in the U.S. Fitch expects that capital ratios may come down modestly from current levels over the next few years through increased shareholder returns, but expects that FBP will continue to maintain higher capital ratios than similarly sized banks in the U.S. given the relatively weaker operating environment on the island.
FBP's funding profile continues to support the bank's overall ratings. Similar to many other Fitch-rated banks in the U.S., FBP saw a marked improvement in its loan-to-deposit ratio, from 97% in 2019 to 73% at 1Q21. Excluding public sector deposits that are collateralized by securities, FBP's loan-to-deposit ratio would be about 83%, a level which falls slightly below the median of higher-rated U.S. mainland peers, but compares favorably with peers in similarly-rated jurisdictions.
Like many banks globally, FBP's credit losses outperformed Fitch's expectations in 2020 and into 1Q21. Although FBP's asset quality has improved somewhat in recent years, the bank's asset quality remains weaker relative to U.S. mainland banks, evidenced by consistently higher levels of net charge-offs and a higher proportion of impaired loans. That said, deterioration in asset quality stemming from past hurricanes and fiscal challenges in Puerto Rico has been minimal.
FBP's core earnings in 2020 were negatively affected by the impact of lower interest rates and higher provisioning, although performance has remained relatively solid compared to its current rating level. The bank's 1Q21 earnings have seen significant improvement due largely in part from a reversal of provision expense, which Fitch views as transient rather than a structural improvement in earnings performance. Fitch still expects that earnings, as measured by pre-tax pre-provision net revenues to average assets will remain below pre-pandemic levels for the near-to-medium term."
