Following the completion of the acquisition of Puerto Rico Santander Bank (BSPR for its Spanish initials) by First Bancorp —owner of bank FirstBank de Puerto Rico—the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings, lowered the Issuer’s Default Ratings (IDRs) to Banco Santander’s long-term IDRs to ‘B +’ from ‘BBB +’ and lowered its short-term IDR to ‘B’ from ‘F2’.
When speaking of an issuer risk rating (IRR), it is an assessment of the relative vulnerability of a non-financial corporate issuer to non-compliance with financial obligations, which is intended to be comparable between countries and industry groups.
Fitch also removed all of Santander’s ratings under negative watch (RWNs) and simultaneously withdrew the other ratings. The bank’s ratings were placed at RWN following the announced sale of its operations to First Bancorp (FBP; B + / Stable) in October 2019. Santander’s rating outlook is stable.
The agency withdrew BSPR’s ratings because it no longer exists as an independent operating entity. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for it.
FirstBank
FBP’s and FirstBank Puerto Rico’s IDRs have a stable outlook, despite the uncertainty about the economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic, as Fitch believes they entered the recession from a position of strength relative to their current rating level. Neither the ratings of FBP nor FirstBank Puerto Rico are affected by the action.
Last week the legal acquisition of the BSPR by First Bancorp was completed. At the close of the transaction, where the branches are unified, “FirstBank anticipates” having approximately $ 8.8 billion in assets, a loan portfolio of $12 billion, $15.4 billion in deposits, and roughly 650,000 clients. Additionally, FirstBank expands its channel network to 450 ATMs and 73 branches throughout Puerto Rico.
