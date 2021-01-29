FirstBank reported that its net interest income increased by $29.1 million to $177.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $148.7 million for the third quarter of 2020.
The increase was driven by a $2.9 billion increase in average interest-earning assets as compared to the third quarter, primarily related to the effect of the BSPR acquisition for an entire quarter, as well as a lower cost of funds driven by a lower cost of deposits.
The bank also reported $1.1 million in COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses for the quarter.
Meanwhile, total deposits, excluding brokered deposits and government deposits, increased by $257.2 million to $12.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, deposit increases included $159.2 million in demand deposits and $150.7 million in savings deposits across all regions, partially offset by a $52.7 million decrease in retail certificates of deposit (CDs).
"With ample liquidity in our market, we are diligently working toward increasing loan generation. This is important for our franchise as our deposits, net of government and brokered, continue to grow at a strong pace, up $257 million to $12.8 billion. Asset quality ratios remain stable, and we continue to closely monitor the credit trends of our borrowers impacted by a prolonged shutdown," said Aurelio Alemán, president and CEO of First BanCorp.
