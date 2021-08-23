With the aim of promoting the strengthening of existing small businesses, FirstBank, together with INprende, are launching the third edition of the 1Éxito o program, aimed at training 100 entrepreneurs around the island for free.
Entrepreneurs interested in participating in the training and strategic business advisory workshops of the 1Éxito program must complete the application form throughbit.ly/1exitoconfirstbank on or before Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
"2020 was a year of great challenges. This year, the economy has shown significant signs of recovery and by supporting our entrepreneurs, we contribute to the strengthening of the business environment. Through our 1Éxito program, we will provide you with the tools you need to help them succeed in times of crisis, so that their businesses remain a success," said Aysha Issa, senior vice-president of Personal Banking and Small Business Unit at FirstBank.
This third edition of the 1Éxito program will begin on Wednesday, September 15 and run until Wednesday, September 29. The workshops will be offered virtually via Zoom and will consist of a total of 12 hours of training. Entrepreneurs participating in 1Éxito will receive a FirstBank business account with no charges for one year. The topics that will be covered in the program are business leadership, operational optimization, marketing, financial protection and innovation.
For her part, Alessandra Correa, founder of the social enterprise INprende, said that "the business world is transforming very fast. The current reality calls on all entrepreneurs to rethink how we are visualizing our companies and to obtain the necessary knowledge to take them to where we have always wanted. We invite you to be part of this new edition."
For more information about 1Éxito business training workshops, contact INprende at 787.242.0650.
About INprende
INprende has impacted more than 65,000 people of all ages who have been introduced to the topic of entrepreneurship and innovation through training and tools tailored to their needs. They developed the SME Methodology, which helps companies identify the areas they need to strengthen in their business model to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.