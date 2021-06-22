FirstBank announced that it completed 14,488 applications for commercial clients in Puerto Rico, Florida and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), reaching $742 million, in the two phases of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Payroll Protection Program (PPP), of these 94% of loans made in both rounds were $150,000 or less.
“We are very satisfied with our performance in supporting our customers and the communities we serve. Through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) customers affected by the pandemic across our three regions, were able to face the economic challenges imposed by the situation, positively impacting the economy by protecting their businesses and allowing them to continue operating and retain their employees,'' said Aurelio Alemán, president and CEO of FirstBank.
“As part of this effort, we worked swiftly establishing a work plan led by several executives, which allowed us to begin granting these loans in just two weeks. Key to this achievement was the establishment of a digital platform integrated directly with SBA for loan approval, which evolved during the process to provide clients the alternative to process their loan and forgiveness process completely in the system,” he added.
FirstBank is in the process of concluding the Loan Forgiveness phase of the first round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Customers may request their loan forgiveness at any time before the established due date, including before the end of the covered period, if they have consumed the loan proceeds for which they are requesting forgiveness.
Those customers who applied for their PPP loan with FirstBank and have not yet completed their forgiveness request, should visit https://firstbankteayuda.com/en/sba-loan-forgiveness to complete the process. For more information, contact your relationship officer at 787-282-6384.
