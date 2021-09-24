A young Puerto Rican farmer and businesswoman has created a digital tool called ABACROP, which helps farmers maintain the traceability of crops and records for compliance with federal and local entities that this sector must have to produce and sell their crops.
According to its creator Cindy Cruz, who is the founder of the Agropek company, ABACROP was born from the need for Agropek in its process of being more scalable, efficient and up-to-date with technology and innovation. ABACROP is a cloud software that captures, manages and manages data and information about the daily operation and adapts to all possible models for small agricultural companies. The software can be used from a mobile or tablet, manages the daily life of a crop, from the sowing of the seed, its growth, until its collection and distribution.
"The onslaught of the hurricanes, Irma and Maria, and now the pandemic, showed us that to survive these emergencies agricultural companies have to manage their processes more efficiently and know immediately how to act. With ABACROP, we advance with the documentation, which was previously done by hand. Now we can know what is happening on the farm remotely, in real time and make quick and profitable decisions that promote the best use of available resources," Cruz ststaed.
In order to continue diversifying the digital tool, the young businesswoman entered a competition at the US level. Her ABACROP software was selected as a finalist in the Pen Fed Foundation Ignition Challenge business competition, powered by Purefy. ABACROP is the only project in Puerto Rico and the only one in agriculture technology (Agtec) to compete.
"We are competing with projects that probably have an audience reach in the 50 states of the American Nation and their territories. However, we have remained in the first position thanks to the votes of all Puerto Ricans, farmers and organizations like the CUD (United Retailers Center) that have supported us," she added.
Meanwhile, CUD President Jesús E. Vázquez Rivera affirmed that the entity "feels very honored to have a businesswoman on our board of directors, who is paving the way by uniting technology for the service of farmers in Puerto Rico. We are proud of her excellent professionalism and effort and we call on citizens to vote for their ABACROP project, the only project in Puerto Rico and the only one in the agricultural industry based on Agtec."
In order for Cruz to reach the first position in this competition and continue expanding the functions of this platform and thus reach more farmers, she needs support, since the first three winners will be selected by public votes. As of press time, ABACROP is the frontrunner with 21.73 percent of votes.
People may vote for Cruz's project by visiting veip.penfedfoundation.org/poll.
