On February 8, 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit affirmed Judge Laura Taylor Swain’s order confirming the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp. (Cofina by its Spanish acronym) Plan of Adjustment under the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (Promesa).
The Court concluded that efforts to revoke the Cofina Plan of Adjustment were barred under the doctrine of equitable mootness because the plan has already been implemented.
Cofina's debt load is about $17 billion. Cofina is paid from 5.5 percent of the central government's 11.5 percent sales tax.
“Cofina’s independent Board of Directors and its management are pleased that the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit upheld COFINA’s Plan of Adjustment, as it reconfirms the Corporation’s successful restructuring,” said Carlos M. Yamín, COFINA’s Executive Director.
For a copy of the Court’s opinion, please visit https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/ca1/19-1181/19-1181-2021-02-08.html.
