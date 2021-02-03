First BanCorp, the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, has reported net income of $50.1 million, for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2020, compared to $36.4 million for the same time period in 2019.
The financial results for Q4 2020 reflected the effect of the acquisition of Banco Santander Puerto Rico, completed on Sept, 1, 2020 for an entire quarter, and included merger and restructuring costs of $12.3 million.
For the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, FirstBank reported net income of $102.3 million, compared to $167.4 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, primarily reflecting in part the effect of the increase in credit loss reserves due to the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the first half of 2020.
“We are very pleased with our operational and strategic results for 2020. I am proud of what our team has accomplished, despite the many challenges posed by the global pandemic,” Aurelio Alemán, president and CEO of First BanCorp.
Calling it a “transformational year,” he added that the acquisition of Banco Santander Puerto Rico “has expanded our market share and solidified our market position in Puerto Rico. The results of the fourth quarter reflect the first full quarter of operation of the combined franchise. We are diligently working on the integration, which is progressing as planned, and is expected to be completed by the end of summer.”
Loan origination activity was robust during the quarter at $1.4 billion, with growth in commercial and consumer portfolios.
Total loan originations and renewals for the year reached $4.4 billion, and organic core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, grew a record of $2.0 billion; the acquisition contributed an additional $4.1 billion in core deposits.
At the same time, FirstBank provided extensive moratoriums programs to its borrowers and generating over $450 million of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loans.
Meanwhile, as of Dec. 31, 2020, total non-performing assets decreased by $23.9 million, or -7.5 percent compared to the previous year.
“Our clients’ adoption of digital channels during 2020 is driving our technological transformation with login activity up over 33 percent and digital transactions increasing over 55 percent for the year. Technology infrastructure projects initiated this year will drive future efficiencies and support our growing customer base.
“With over 30 percent growth in our customer base, to now approximately 675,000 banking customers, our enhanced market penetration should drive profitability as we progress on the integration and rationalization of our expense base,” Alemán added.
Optimistic Banking Outlook
An “improving geopolitical environment” in Puerto Rico and economic measures stemming from additional stimulus and disaster relief funding should provide additional support to those impacted by the pandemic, indicated the FirstBank chief. “Our fortress balance sheet, with liquidity, reserve coverage, and capital ratios above peers, will continue to support loan growth initiatives and capital deployment strategies. I am proud and grateful for what we have accomplished and the obstacles we have overcome during 2020, and we look to the future with great optimism.”
According to Deloitte Insights, banks played a crucial part in stabilizing the economy and transmitting government stimulus and relief programs in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and many European countries. “Banks’ healthy capital levels before the pandemic also helped mitigate the negative impacts from the crisis and should pave the way for the global economy to thrive in the future.
“For the banking industry, the economic consequences of the pandemic are not on the same scale as those during the Global Financial Crisis of 2008–2010, but they are still notable,” said Deloitte Insights, which provides business analysis and perspectives.
In addition to the financial fallout, “COVID-19 is reshaping the global banking industry on a number of dimensions, ushering in a new competitive landscape, stifling growth in some traditional product areas, prompting a new wave of innovation, recasting the role of branches, and of course, accelerating digitization in almost every sphere of banking and capital markets,” said the company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.