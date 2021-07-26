First BanCorp., the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, reported net income of $70.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $61.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, and $21.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.
In addition, during the second quarter of 2021, the corporation recorded merger and restructuring costs of $11.0 million related to the Banco Santander Puerto Rico integration process and related restructuring initiatives, compared to $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.
The net income for the second and first quarters of 2021 included the following item of note:
Provision for credit losses was a net benefit of $26.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by improvements in macroeconomic factors and lower loans outstanding. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2021 was a net benefit of $15.3 million.
“We are very pleased with our results for the second quarter and the recovery trends of our markets. We generated $70.6 million of net income, or $0.33 per share. Improving macroeconomic trends drove a reserve release of $26 million this quarter. Excluding our reserve release, pre-tax, pre-provision revenue reached $96.6 million,” said Aurelio Alemán, president and CEO of First BanCorp.
“Economic activity continues to improve and is on track to reach pre-pandemic levels in the next few months. Improved consumer confidence is apparent as we have seen an extraordinary rise in retail sales, auto sales, and government collections, and as evidenced by our historically low levels of troubled assets and high levels of liquidity in our markets,” he added.
