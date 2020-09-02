First BanCorp, the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced Tuesday the completion of its acquisition of Santander BanCorp and its wholly-owned subsidiary Banco Santander Puerto Rico.
As a result, Santander BanCorp and Banco Santander have merged with FirstBank, with FirstBank being the surviving entity. As of July 31, Banco Santander had about $5.5 billion in assets, $2.7 billion in total loans and $4.2 billion in deposits.
As part of the acquisition, FirstBank paid cash in the amount of (i) $394.8 million base purchase price for 117.5 percent of Banco Santander’s core tangible common equity, comprised of a $58.8 million premium on $336 million of core tangible common equity, plus (ii) $882.8 million for Santander’s BanCorp excess capital (paid at par).
“We completed the acquisition of Banco Santander announced back in October 2019. The completion of this transaction marks a significant milestone in our journey. I want to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of both teams who have worked diligently on integration planning and execution throughout the operational disruption caused by the pandemic,” said Aurelio Alemán, president and CEO of First Bancorp, in a statement. “We expect that the combined strength of our franchises will expand our earnings power and capital ratios, which already exceed the well-capitalized regulatory guidelines.
“We welcome Banco Santander employees and customers and look forward to exceeding their expectations with an expanded branch network and service channels and enhanced technological offerings. This transaction significantly improves our scale, talent strength and competitiveness in retail, commercial and business banking. Our existing customers will also benefit from this expanded reach. Furthermore, we have and will continue to make considerable investments in technological innovations and talent development to enhance our portfolio of product offerings and ability to service our customers,” he added.
The integration process will be carried out gradually to minimize the impact on FirstBank and Banco Santander customers, and should be completed during the second quarter of 2021. In the meantime, all FirstBank and Banco Santander customers prior to the merger will continue to conduct their banking business through their existing relationship branches and corresponding bank platforms.
Among the highlights of the acquisition include:
• A network of 73 branches throughout Puerto Rico, significantly expanding FirstBank’s presence in San Juan, Bayamón, Caguas and Guaynabo, as well as in the western and southern regions of the island.
• More than 445 ATMs throughout Puerto Rico. Moreover, both FirstBank and Banco Santander customers will be able to use both FirstBank and Banco Santander ATMs free of charge. Upon the completion of the system integration process, customers will have access to more than 100 ATMs with remote deposit capacity.
As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, FirstBancorp, along with Banco Popular and OFG Bancorp, bounced back in the second quarter of 2020, after all three banks—as well as other financial institutions worldwide—were affected by the coronavirus pandemic that began around the world earlier this year.
First Bancorp reported net income of $21.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.3 million for Q1 2020. Meanwhile, non-performing assets decreased by $14.0 million to $303.8 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $317.8 million as of March 31, 2020.
“Deteriorating trends in economic forecasts required an additional reserve build of $29.1 million this quarter, which impacted our bottom-line results. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $67 million in the second quarter,” Alemán said at the time.
