In compliance with recent legislation, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC) disclosed last week the names of 8,364 companies and people that receive government incentives and tax breaks.

The information was published on the agency’s website (https://www.ddec.pr.gov), under the tab “Acceso a la Información” (Access to Information). Data will be updated monthly until the process gets automated and all the changes required by the New Incentives Code are implemented. At that point, the system will update itself in real-time, explained the secretary of Economic Development, Manuel Laboy.

So far, the online database contains the names of the individuals and businesses that enjoy incentives granted under Acts 20, 22, 14, 273 and 27. Last year, these concessions, as well as other tax exemptions, were gathered together in the New Incentives Code.

“With this new tool, we promote accountability, citizen participation and control in government management,” indicated Laboy.

“Law 60 (the Incentives Code) seeks to guarantee a relationship between the private sector and the government that is based on stability, transparency, certainty and credibility,”, he added citing one of the three acts enacted by this administration to adopt an access to public information policy.

Laboy said that the release of information would be done in phases. The next batch of data should be available in two or three weeks, while the complete upload of information should be completed in three months. The online database, that works best on a chrome browser, offers the name of the grantee, the type of benefit and the decree’s issue date.

Citizens interested in obtaining detailed information about a particular grantee must fill out a form available on the site with the specific request.

“We recognize that transparency and easy access to public information drive competitiveness and the economic development of a jurisdiction or destination that strives to bring investment and promote exports. It substantially reduces arbitrariness and serves as a deterrent to corruption, and that is important for us,” stated Laboy in a press conference at DDEC’s headquarters in Hato Rey.

List of Grantees

The easy to access database contains the names of the 3,796 physicians that benefit from Act 14, a regulation enacted in 2017 to stop the exodus of doctors. Under the Incentives Act for the Retention and Return of Medical Professionals, a qualified physician can benefit from a preferential tax rate of 4 percent and a 100 percent income tax exemption on up to $250,000 received from eligible dividends per taxable year, among other perks.

The names of all Act 20 and Act 22 beneficiaries, two laws that have caused some controversy on the island, are finally revealed. Act 20 of 2012 promotes the exportation of services providing its grantees a 4 percent corporate tax rate, 100 percent tax exemption on dividends or profit distributions and 100 percent tax exemption on property taxes. Until the end of 2019, 1,927 companies were doing businesses under this tax regime.

Another 2,339 grantees reap benefits under Act 22 of 2012, which seeks to attract investors willing to relocate to the island by providing a total exemption from income taxes on all passive income realized or accrued. These grantees enjoy a 4 percent corporate tax rate, 100 percent tax exemption on all dividends and interest income and 100 percent tax exemption on all capital gains.

Act 20 companies paid $40.6 million in corporate income taxes, $18.7 million in individual income taxes and $7.3 million in sales tax during 2016, according to a study by Estudios Técnicos, which was commissioned by the DDEC and is posted on the website, among other documents.

Act 22 grantees, on the other hand, reported $261.5 million in planned capital investments on the island and spent about $105 million on the local economy.

Approved also in 2012, Act 273, the International Financial Center Regulatory Act, provides tax exemptions to international financial entities. Thirty-five companies work under this type of tax arrangement and, among other benefits, enjoy a 4 percent income tax rate.

Act 27, the Incentives Act for Film Production, provides a 40 percent production tax credit on all payments to Puerto Rico resident companies and individuals, with the opportunity to go up to 90 percent if the project complies with other requirements, among other benefits. The database reveals that 267 companies take advantage of this regulation.

Excise Tax Debate

While Laboy announced with enthusiasm the releases of information related to government incentives, he tiptoed around the subject of the excise tax and the phasing out of the 100 percent credit that 25 companies doing business on the island receive when filing federal taxes.

“I can assure you that we have a plan, that we are executing with the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, the (local) Treasury Department and the Department of Economic Development and Commerce.

We are meeting frequently and having conversations with the affected industries, as well as communicating with the U.S Treasury,” Laboy said.

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL went on to ask if these companies have expressed a willingness to stay on the island after the federal credit is eliminated.

“The negotiation is individual. There could be legislation that is required at the local level, but it remains to be seen. We are examining that option,” Laboy indicated.

As he has done on other occasions, he denied the establishment of a deadline for the elimination of the tax credit by the federal Department of the Treasury.

The excise tax was introduced by Act 154 of 2010. It was conceived as a temporary 4 percent tax on certain purchases made by American Foreign Controlled Corporations whose gross receipts exceed $75 million.

Until now, companies paying the levy received a 100 percent credit when filing federal taxes. However, the exemption has been under fire because it runs against the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by the Trump Administration in 2017. The elimination of the tax credit could jeopardize an estimated $1.85 billion in revenues that enter Puerto Rico’s yearly coffers.