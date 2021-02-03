The government of Puerto Rico announced the guidelines that small businesses must follow to receive the aid that will come out of the $65 million in federal funds allocated to mitigate losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The call to receive these grants will open on February 12 and the funds will be distributed according to the order of applications. In other words, the first ones who apply will have a greater possibility of accessing the funds. The deadline to use the money is December 31st.
The designated secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, Spanish acronym), Manuel Cidre, and Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés made the announcement yesterday at a press conference in La Fortaleza. The presence of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi was expected, but it was reported that he would not attend because he was in contact with San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero, who announced yesterday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Eligibility
Merchants eligible for these funds are those who operate restaurants, gyms, activity centers, theaters, and other recreational venues. Those who offer support in training activities and others who have been directly affected by the forced closure under the curfew imposed since March 2020 will also be able to qualify.
The money, as reported, is part of federal funds assigned to Puerto Rico through the CARES Act, approved to distribute aid to alleviate the effects of the pandemic.
Both secretaries announced that they submitted the plan for the use of these funds to the Coronavirus Relief Fund Committee, which approved the eligibility guidelines. They clarified that businesses that have not received money from the PPP program of the Small Business Administration (SBA) can participate in this round.
Parés noted that the program guides are available on the website of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf, Spanish acronym). Those who qualify can receive up to $5,000 if they have no employees on the payroll; $8,000 for businesses with two employees on their payroll, and $15,000 for those with up to six people working.
When applying, they must include the losses they had due to the pandemic, including information such as the costs of interrupting the business, inventory losses, and other operating expenses. Once approved, Parés said, the aid could arrive in the next 72 hours through the SURI system of the Puerto Rico Treasury, which they have used to distribute federal incentives.
"This is a grant. The small merchant does not have to pay it. We are doing it with enough time because this is 'first in, first out'. The first to submit their information to SURI are the first to receive the aid. We take the opportunity to make the entire country aware that it is important that we participate in this second federal stimulus," Cidre stated.
"We can aspire to receive up to $2,5 billion, but it seems important to me that the entrepreneur has access to these funds," he added.
