A business survey is providing an insider’s look into how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the private sector and government processes tied to the local business environment.
For the survey, 649 companies islandwide participated, of which 551 were small businesses. Only 16 percent generated revenue greater than $10 million, and the majority were part of the Professional, Scientific and Technical services industry (29 percent).
Of these, 45 percent reported that their workforce did not change throughout the pandemic and 6 percent even hired more staff. However, 22 percent laid off workers, 20 percent reduced work shifts, and 7 percent furloughed employees due to the outbreak’s effects on the economy.
These insights were gleaned from the Financial Oversight and Management Board’s (FOMB) “Ease of Doing Business” survey for December 2020.
An estimated 57 percent reported reduced demand for their businesses’ goods and services after the lockdown began in March, 48 percent saw an increase in their operating costs, 44 percent had to shut down their businesses temporarily, 33 percent had diminished access to key markets, and 30 percent had to expand the digital footprint of their enterprises. Meanwhile, 7 percent were unaffected, while others saw their sales increase (7 percent), opened a new business or company division (6 percent), and others even expanded their business operations (5 percent).
The participants affirmed that to open or recover their businesses, they require financing like loans or grants (50 percent), a healthier climate with a lower rate of infection (45 percent), additional time to pay obligations (33 percent), stronger government health and safety support (32 percent), a reduction in regulatory restrictions (28 percent), easing of stay-at-home orders and curfews to reach their key consumers (25 percent), redesigning their business logistics to deliver their products to consumers (22 percent), and technical expertise to help their businesses adjust (20 percent).
Ease of Doing Business
The FOMB explained that 503 respondents, or 77 percent, needed or requested services from a local agency in the last six months leading to December 2020. Most of these were solicited at the Department of Economic Development and Commerce, the Puerto Rico Treasury, the Labor and Human Resources Department, and the Permits Office. However, their experience with these government agencies was overwhelmingly negative; only 23 percent had good reviews for their service experiences, while 22 percent labeled these as “very bad.”
The combination of allegedly subpar government services with the island’s deficient infrastructure hinders the ease of doing business in Puerto Rico. Specifically, 14 percent said that operating a business on the island is “somewhat difficult,” 26 percent said it was “difficult,” and 34 percent denounced that it is “very difficult.”
Throughout the pandemic, 37 percent of participants attempted to obtain a construction or business permit on the island, of which 88 percent reported that the process had become more difficult. Most also reported issues with the government’s Single Business Portal and the process to register property.
In addition, a total of 66 percent said that logistics and infrastructure conditions were deficient, while 81 percent said the costs of these were expensive. In particular, the energy infrastructure was lambasted, with 85 percent of respondents saying that the energy supply is unreliable and too costly. As a result, 45 percent plan to invest in renewable energy to slash these expenses.
Low Expectations in the Near Future
For 2021, business owners are not particularly optimistic about growing or making investments.
Only 16 percent said they would acquire another business or start a subsidiary; 37 percent are likely to make investments, such as equipment; 28 percent said they would likely see greater revenues in their respective industries; 28 percent stated that their business revenues are likely to grow in the next 12 months; 8 percent expect to hire more staff and 15 percent project greater real estate footprint for their businesses.
These numbers are a stark contrast to the general optimism shared among some local economists and business leaders, who have affirmed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that 2021 should be a year of recovery for the island’s economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.