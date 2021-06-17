As part of efforts to improve ferry services between Ceiba and the island municipalities of Ceiba and Culebra, Puerto Rico government officials announced the the ship "Isleño" is now back in service.
The ship had been in St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands, for several months, undergoing maintenance services at a cost of $1.1 million.
Isleño has a total capacity of 208 passengers and 24 "light" vehicles.
Culebra and Vieques are highly dependent on tourism activity, so the added ferry service will be a boon, not only to bring important essential products to the residents of the two small islands, but also to bring in much-needed visitors.
