Noting that the ferry service between Ceiba, Vieques and Culebra is a “vital link” in Puerto Rico’s transportation system, the president of HMS Ferries, Matt Miller, has vowed to bring much-needed economic activity to the two island municipalities.
It is no secret that many of the residents of Vieques and Culebra live below the poverty level and depend on the ferry service to get to and from the main island, but also for vital services, such as goods, services and medical care.
At the same time, there are many local businesses in Vieques and Culebra that are tourism related, whether hotels, small inns, restaurants and shops, that depend on the thousands of annual visitors who go to the two island municipalities for vacation. Many of these visitors come from the main island of Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.
“We are going to bring the level of service up to par. The current level of service needs to be improved,” said Miller to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. While he said he did not want to point fingers at anyone, he acknowledged that the ferry service to Vieques and Culebra “has been broken for decades,” with spotty service, chronic delays and ferryboats often out of service. “This impacts everyone,” he said, from local residents and tourists, to local businesses, and has hampered economic activity in Vieques and Culebra.
HMS Ferries was recently granted a public-private partnership (P3) for 23 years to operate the ferry services. As part of the contract, HMS Ferries will receive at least $31 million a year.
With the transition process now beginning, Miller said the focus for the next year will be to work with the local government to upgrade the port facilities in Ceiba and repair and maintain the ferryboats. Puerto Rico will receive an indeterminate amount of federal funds for this purpose.
“We cannot make the necessary changes overnight; there is a lot of work to be done,” Miller said. Regardless, he said the problem is not the vessels themselves. “Puerto Rico does not need new boats,” he said, noting that the average age of HMS Ferries’ boats is 30 to 35 years old. “The problem is that the boats have not been maintained properly. It’s like changing the oil in your car every 5,000 miles. It is cheaper and better to do that than damaging your engine,” he explained.
As part of its work, the company will establish a short and long-term maintenance program for all the boats to ensure they are running smoothly. In the long term, HMS Ferries hopes to obtain federal funds to purchase new boats and construct new terminals.
The company does not have the faculty to increase fares unilaterally, but must receive the approval of the local government. For now, the fares will stay the same, at $2 per person, one way. In the future, Miller foresees fare increases for those who do not live in Vieques and Culebra.
“Fares have not been increased for 20, 30 years” and it is very difficult to provide premium service if fares have not increased for so long, he indicated. That is why the Puerto Rico government has had to subsidize the ferry service all these years. Miller predicted that in the future, the government will have to choose between a combination of continuing the subsidies and/or increasing fares.
