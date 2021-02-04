With an occupancy of 30 percent of its capacity, equivalent to about 525 passengers, on February 1, 2021, Ferries del Caribe, the Puerto Rican maritime transportation company between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, began operations.
Néstor González, president of Ferries del Caribe, in an interview with EL VOCERO -a sister publication of THE WEEKLY JOURNAL- affirmed that he had made an investment that exceeds $150,000 to guarantee health and safety standards in the facilities. "COVID has transformed the reality worldwide and you have to adjust to that. We are very strict in the established security standards and for that we have trained all our personnel."
He added that prices remain stable, with the same rates prior to COVID-19. “What we are offering is a service. There is a lot of commercial and professional exchange between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, sectors for which our service is essential."
"There is a real need in the market to keep these services available between the two countries, particularly for the frequent traveler," he stated. “It is incredible how the cost of airfare rose as soon as our service was interrupted."
Passengers may travel with their vehicle, with unlimited luggage, in cabins and may use the restaurants and bars on board, in compliance with the restrictions of physical distancing and number of people in the different areas of the boat.
As part of its history and experience, Ferries del Caribe has transported more than 2 million passengers between both destinations. This administration has the best experience in this service, having been in the maritime market for 28 years and in passenger transportation for 23 years.
Among the measures implemented, González stressed that every passenger before entering the territory of the United States must have a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or Antigens), carried out less than 72 hours after arrival in the United States. This test must be presented before boarding and if the result is positive, or if the traveler does not have the test, they will not be able to provide the service. In addition, the Puerto Rico Department of Health, pursuant to Act 81 of 1912 Article 81, and by virtue of Executive Order 2020-052, requires that every person who travels to Puerto Rico before disembarking complete the COVID-19 Alert Traveler Declaration form and they must upload the evidence of the negative test when completing the declaration.
