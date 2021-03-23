The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) determined that New Fortress Energy’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Terminal in the Port of San Juan was built and currently operates without complying with the Federal Natural Gas Law, announced Alianza de Energía Renovable Ahora (AERA).
Therefore, the federal agency will assume jurisdiction, requiring New Fortress to submit a request to determine whether to authorize the operation of the terminal.
FERC's decision responds to multiple claims and actions from the communities near the unauthorized New Fortress Terminal, as well as Puerto Rican religious, environmental, and civil groups. The organizations that make up AERA and other entities warned the federal entity about the danger posed by the highly explosive and polluting New Fortress LNG Terminal.
New Fortress began the construction and operation of the terminal in the Port of San Juan to supply methane gas to units 5 and 6 of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s (PREPA) Power Plant in Puerto Nuevo and to private companies. In addition, New Fortress built the terminal without complying with the requirement to prepare a location consultation and with no opportunity for nearby communities and affected groups to participate in public hearings, according to AERA.
New Fortress could not immediately be reached for comment.
