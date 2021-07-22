Manuel Cidre Miranda, secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), announced the expansion of the company Fenwal International, a Fresenius Kabi company, a global operation that is dedicated to the technology of separation of blood to support transfusion medicine and cell therapies.
The company seeks to transfer and consolidate operations at the San Germán plant for the manufacture of sterile product bags. The operation will include the manufacture of bags, the assembly of accessories and the filling of saline solution and anticoagulants. Fenwal estimates a full investment of about $34 million. This investment will create a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical operation for manufacturing blood collection units and solutions.
Fenwal, located in its own building acquired from PRIDCO in San Germán, is dedicated to the manufacture of medical devices for the collection, separation, and processing of blood. In addition, it leases a property to PRIDCO located in Maricao where it locates part of the manufacturing operations.
"We are extremely pleased to be a core part of Fenwal's consolidation in Puerto Rico to promote and strengthen the medical equipment manufacturing sector, which positively impacts the economy of our Island and fosters the creation of jobs in the western area," Cidre said.
For his part, Javier Bayón, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO), pointed out that “Puerto Rico has the business climate to promote economic development and thanks to the commitment of companies like Fenwal, we see how other companies recognize the high value of settling on the island.”
Due to the importance of this project, DDEC granted incentives from the Special Fund for Economic Development, for the creation of 150 new regular jobs based on 670 existing jobs in all the facilities that Fenwal currently operates, for a total of 820 regular jobs. New jobs must be created in a period that does not exceed 1 year, from the date of commencement of operations.
“We are consolidating our operations in Puerto Rico due to the high level of skills, commitment and quality of work of the Puerto Rican workforce. We thank the Government of Puerto Rico, and especially the DDEC, for the trust placed in us. We hope to continue supporting the economic development of Puerto Rico with the consolidation of our company on the Island and the recruitment of more Puerto Rican employees,” said Eric Santiago Justiniano, Fenwal's VP of Operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.