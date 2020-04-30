Repairs to the Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center in San Juan, a symbol of Puerto Rican culture that has hosted over 15,000 events related to the performing arts throughout its 39-year history, will be possible with a FEMA grant of over $6.8 million.
With four spacious theaters that can accommodate some 4,600 spectators, the Center’s walls have reverberated with the voices of world-renowned stars like Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti, Puerto Rico’s emblematic salsa group El Gran Combo and Puerto Rican playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton.”
After Hurricane Maria, the steps leading up to the main entrance, with part of its façade covered with an impressive mural by international artist Augusto Marín, remained empty for 125 days. Besides substantial damage to its roof, elevators and electric system, the economic injury was equally serious – some 96 staff work at this cultural institution that generates over $10 million a year for the island’s economy.
“It’s always inspiring to see grants awarded to projects that have such a significant social, cultural and economic impact like the Performing Arts Center in San Juan. Recovery means more than bricks and mortar; it also represents an opportunity to help communities bring back ways they can celebrate their heritage and encourage cultural development,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Alex Amparo.
Repairs at the Center will include replacing acoustic ceiling tiles that help absorb sound, wood stage floors in three of the theaters as well as water-damaged carpets throughout. About $1.6 million of the grant is earmarked for mitigation measures like hurricane shutters, weathertight doors and waterproofing floors to help prevent future damage.
“In Puerto Rico's recovery process, there are diverse projects, from simple repairs to work on more complex structures, all of which have an impact on the daily life of the communities. With this example, it is evident that the reconstruction of the island reaches all sectors, leading to contributions for economic development, tourism and the fine arts, among other important aspects for all citizens,” said the Executive Director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3), Ottmar Chavez Piñero.
