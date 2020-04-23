While Puerto Rico and the rest of the world continue the war against COVID-19, FEMA is moving ahead on funding obligations for 155 small projects around the island.
The $20.8 million are the latest round of recovery funds for the island related to Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico in Sept. 2017.
FEMA said the latest obligations are as follows:
Nearly $7.6 million for repairs to parks and recreational facilities.
Nearly $7.3 million for repairs to roads and bridges.
Over $3.1 million for repairs to public buildings and equipment.
Nearly $1.5 million for debris removal.
Over $936,800 for emergency protective measures.
Over $372,000 for public utilities.
Nearly $3,600 to municipalities and government agencies for administrative costs.
“Definitely, in these last few weeks, despite all the challenges we have faced, we can see from the number of projects with funding obligations that recovery work on the island has not stopped,” said Ottmar Chávez, Director for COR3 (Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience), which works with FEMA.
