During the first three months of this year, FEMA approved nearly $147 million representing 594 permanent work projects specific to municipalities across the island. These projects will address damage caused by Hurricane María to municipal buildings, roads, bridges and recreational facilities.
“Every project is unique and brings with it its own particular set of challenges, lessons learned and ultimately, progress. We understand that each municipality has its own priorities, but we are all working toward one goal – recovery," said Alex Amparo, Federal Disaster Recovery coordinator for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The recent funding obligations include grants for municipal sports complexes, cultural centers and roads across the island. In Bayamón, for example, the Francisco Oller museum was approved for over $140,000 for roof repairs and work on the marble throughout the historic facility. The funds will also be used to restore work by renowned local artist Consuelo Gotay. An obligation of nearly $2.3 million will help with repairs to the Ciudad Dorada Community center for elderly residents.
“These municipal recovery projects mean that activities in these communities will resume more effectively. While there is still work to be done, considering the various challenges and unexpected situations we have faced, these approvals of funds that are available to reimburse municipalities are an indicator that the work has not stopped. COR3 maintains communication and coordination with FEMA so that the projects can be developed and continue move the island’s reconstruction forward,” said Ottmar Chávez Piñero, executive director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3).
On the western side of the island, Añasco was recently approved for over $220,000 to repair the Francisco Pagan Baseball Stadium, which is home to local leagues and professional teams. Repairs to Road 402 in the Pepe Pratts sector like pavement replacement, concrete water run-off channels and embankment work will also be possible with an obligation of nearly $1.13 million.
Similarly, Hormigueros is repairing its community basketball court in Calle Comercio, which is frequently used by students from the Ramón E. Rodríguez Díaz School and neighboring communities with the help of nearly $80,000 in federal funds. In addition, another $576,000 was also approved to remove and replace asphalt, concrete curbs and gutters along several roads.
The south of the island, which was recently rattled by a series of earthquakes, was also awarded grants to help communities recover. Among these are more than $2.1 million to Villalba to repair culverts in Cerro Gordo, La Sierra and Estancias de Mayoral as well as other road damage repairs, including a new single-span vehicular bridge.
